‘Railroad’ celebrates 10 years

The Railroad Street Steakhouse in Roseboro. Chase Jordan |Sampson Independent At the Railroad Street Steakhouse in Roseboro, prime rib is one of the featured menu items. Chase Jordan |Sampson Independent Richard Barefoot prepares decorations at the Railroad Street Steakhouse. Chase Jordan |Sampson Independent Many menu options are avaialble at Railroad Street Steakhouse. Courtesy Photo Ten layer chocolate cake. Courtesy Photo Prime rib is always very popular menu choice. Courtesy Photo Gail and Charles, first to dine-in after the COVID-19 restrictions. Courtesy photo

ROSEBORO — Together, Richard and Laura Barefoot take pride in being the first to greet customers at the doors of Railroad Street Steakhouse.

“I rather do it myself,” Richard said about showing patrons to tables. “It’s personal contact. You don’t get that out of most restaurants, especially a chain.”

After menus are opened, steaks cut from top choice beef are sizzled on the grill before they’re served to customers. The owners aren’t shy about asking if it’s cooked just right.

“If I get that little puzzled look, I say ‘I really want to know now,’” Richard said with a chuckle. “I’m not kidding. Don’t sugarcoat it.”

It’s that personal touch that has kept the restaurant successful for a decade.

“We’re just thankful to God; we give God all the credit first,” Laura said about the 10-year anniversary. “To all of our family and friends, we thank you. It’s been a great journey.”

Railroad Street Steakhouse opened Oct. 6, 2010 in the heart of town. At that moment there was a lot of uncertainty about what the future would hold.

“We were nervous … excited,” Richard said. “We had a lot of the local townspeople come in, friends, and contacts we made while remodeling this place.”

Before the big day, it took the Barefoots about five months to get everything ready. Laura always wanted to open a restaurant and around that time, Richard was preparing to retire from the Kelly Springfield/Goodyear Tire Co. after working there for 40 years.

“It’s something that I always wanted to do,” said Laura, a native of Spivey’s Corner. “It’s like a dream for me and I love to cook. I love a happy atmosphere where people can get together.”

With help from Randy James, they connected with property owner Al McLamb to get the building, which was previously a tractor and farming store. Laura said McLamb and James were good mentors during the process.

“Things just fell in place,” he said. “The Lord put some good people in front of us and here we are, 10 years later.”

Although many Roseboro and Sampson County people visit, another goal of the restaurant was to become a destination for people from 50 or 60 miles away and even further away. Railroad Street Steakhouse is busy with local customers Thursday nights and Sundays for lunch. Out-of-towners come on Friday and Saturday nights.

“Opening up in a small town was a big challenge in itself because of a small population,” he said. “We’re not on a main drag, we’re off the beaten path. When we see someone pull up or when a customer walks through that door, they meant to come to Railroad Street. They weren’t looking for something else. They found us.”

It sits across from the historical railroad depot and the tracks where trains used to stop in town. Besides having a street named for the railroad, the restaurant is reminding visitors of that history when they come in to enjoy a juicy steak.

“You can’t find a good steak everywhere,” Richard said. “Sampson County is very popular for fried chicken and barbecue. You can find that stuff basically anywhere in Sampson County, but where can you find a good steak and prime rib?”

When asked why the steaks are so special, Richard said they’re made with a special touch and a little bit of salt and pepper.

“Some people ask me can I get some 57 Sauce and I say don’t put that mess on my steak,” he said with a laugh. “I’m just fooling with them.”

Laura and Richard understand that some people like the taste of steak sauce, so they’re not offended.

The Barefoots are assisted by a few cooks in the kitchen making meals from Laura’s recipes. Billy Leap is the lead cook and been at the restaurant for more than nine years.

Along with a fresh salad bar, everything from filet mignon to prime rib is on the menu, in addition to country food favorites from such as pot roast, tenderloins, deviled eggs, and different types of casseroles. Some of them include sweet potato, squash and pineapple. Laura’s homemade desserts are also popular with customers. Favorites include the 10-layer chocolate cake, pecan pie cake, and coconut cake. As owners, a strict rule they have is for at least one or both of them to be there when Railroad Steakhouse is open.

“If something good happens, I want to know about it,” he said. “If something bad happens, I want to know about it.”

When Richard is not busy at the restaurant, he’s working as a member of the town’s board of commissioners and the Western Sampson Commerce Group, which works to promote economic growth in the Roseboro, Salemburg and Autryville areas. One of the goals is to increase industry and population numbers.

With a town motto of “Take Root & Bloom,” Roseboro is continuing to grow through beautification and art projects through the work of current Mayor Alice Butler, previous leaders and volunteers such as Shawn Hobbs. There’s also an interest among community members to rehab old buildings in downtown.

The Barefoots fixed up the town’s old jail building to use as a storage place. Richard and Laura are also glad to see other mom-and-pop style restaurants in the area, with different choices for visitors. Richard mentioned a study completed by state officials in 2009 about Roseboro losing about $1 million in food sales, while referring to having a lack of restaurants in the area.

“That looked very promising to me,” he said. “Let’s build something very promising and unique — a destination. That’s how we got into the steak business. That’s how we devised our menu. Something unique that makes people want to drive 25, 35, or 45 miles to come see us and 10 years later, we’re still bringing in new people.”

Laura shared a funny story about making the first menu and having more options than just steak.

“I told him to put hamburger steak on there and he said he wasn’t going to do hamburger steak,” Laura said. “I said you’re in Sampson County, you got to have hamburger steak.”

“And thousands of hamburger steaks later, we’re still here,” Richard added.

Railroad Steakhouse also hosts wedding related events, birthday parties, family reunions and Christmas celebrations. There’s a large patio outside, private party room and a lounge with a western railroad theme.

“You can do a lot of things around here besides eat,” Richard said. “We had one couple get married here. They met here and got engaged here, so they decided to get married here.”

To celebrate a decade of success, Railroad Street is hosting a karaoke night from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, with limited restrictions due to COVID-19. Reservations are required.

Along with making sure Railroad Steakhouse continues on, the Barefoots are planning to update their website which is about eight years old. About 60,000 people visited the website. Richard said that wasn’t bad was a “little ol’ town” in Sampson County.

“I think that’s a good feather in our cap,” he said.

But for Railroad Street Steakhouse, it’s the face-to-face moments that will continue to be more special.

“We have made hundreds and hundreds of new friends over the last 10 years,” Richard said.

“That’s one of the most rewarding things about it,” added Laura.