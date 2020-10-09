No trick: Halloween to go on

COVID-19 is spoiling plans of a normal Halloween, but leaders from Newton Grove are working to make sure children can still say “trick or treat” and receive some goodies.

The Town of Newton Grove recently announced plans for a drive-through event from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Newton Grove Fire Department, 313 Weeksdale St., Newton Grove. Amanda Bradshaw, town planning and zoning administrator, is looking forward to the event.

“We decided that it’ll probably be safer for children if we had a contactless drive-through instead of children going door to door trick-or-treating,” Bradshaw said. “It will still give them the opportunity to still dress up and do some sort of trick-or-treating.”

The bags will be pre-filled and tied. Volunteers will follow safety guidelines by wearing masks and taking other precautions related to COVID-19. About 300 bags will be distributed and the limit per car is four. Everyone is required to a wear a COVID-19 approved mask.

Before Halloween, Bradshaw said town officials are accepting contributions for the event at Town Hall, 304 Weeksdale St., Newton Grove.

“We have enough volunteers to pass out bags, but we’re always open to anyone who wants to sponsor by providing candy, prizes, or anything to put in the bags, as long as it’s individually wrapped, we’ll be open to take it.”

Holiday Open House

With the holiday season coming, the Town of Newton Grove is hosting its first Holiday Open House In The Grove, from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at various locations in town. The purpose is to highlight businesses in town.

“We’re really just trying to promote Newton Grove and shopping in Newton Grove,” she said. “For the most part, you don’t have to leave Newton Grove to find what you want or what you need.”

Tickets are $25 and includes lunch at Parkside Sports Grille, one mimosa, and coffee. Participants will also receive special bags containing the first ever Christmas ornament for the Town of Newton Grove.

“We plan to start having a Christmas ornament every year to collect,” Bradshaw said

Due to COVID-19 and social distancing policies, a limited number of tickets will be available. Two seating times are available, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. A total of 60 tickets will be sold and only 30 people will allowed in each session.

Participating businesses include Marsha’s Flower & Decor, Newton Grove Drug Co., Newton Grove Florist, and Simply Boutique and Beauty Bar. A ticket is not required to shop at the locations.

For additional information or ticket purchases, contact Newton Grove officials at 910-594-0827 or visit Town Hall, 304 Weeksdale St., Newton Grove.