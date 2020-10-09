Tucker bridge naming curbed

Councilman Daniel Ruggles speaks on a resolution to name the Faircloth Freeway bridge in honor of Donald Tucker.

A resolution was introduced at Tuesday’s regular Clinton City Council meeting to name the Faircloth Freeway bridge after former police officer Donald Tucker, receiving a 3-2 vote in favor of the measure, but ultimately failing as the North Carolina Department of Transportation requires such naming votes to be unanimous.

Councilman Daniel Ruggles attempted to convince the other councilmen to name the bridge in honor of Tucker. He floated his idea prior to the meeting, taking to social media with a draft of the resolution in late September and expressing his hope the Council would go along with it.

Ruggles, Councilman Darue Bryant and Mayor Pro Tem Marcus Becton voted in favor of naming the under-construction Faircloth Freeway (U.S. 421/U.S. 701) bridge in honor of Tucker. Councilmen Holden DuBose and Neal Strickland voted against the motion.

“I know there’s a few reservations in regards to the resolution,” Ruggles stated. “I didn’t want it to have any negative impact on Faircloth Freeway. That was my number one reservation because of what the Faircloth family has done and what they mean to the county and the city. I got an email back from NCDOT saying that the road honorary designation has zero impact on a bridge designation.”

The honorary signs would be facing north and south if one was driving on the bypass, according to the councilman.

“I didn’t know officer Tucker so I needed to know what the details were,” Ruggles continued. “No, he did not work for Clinton very long; he was sworn in 14 months to 15 months before the time of his death and he was not killed in Clinton. However, he was sworn in under Clinton PD.”

In 1990, Tucker joined the Clinton Police Department as a uniformed officer and assisted the Interagency Drug Enforcement. While with the department, he volunteered his time speaking with young people, warning them about drugs. Later, in 1991, he volunteered with Carteret County as an undercover officer for two months.

On Nov. 14, 1991, Tucker, “on loan” to Carteret County from the Clinton Police Department, was killed when he was ambushed during an undercover narcotics investigation. Tucker was making his last purchase as part of an undercover drug operation with the Carteret multi-agency task force when he was robbed and murdered.

A Midway High School graduate, Tucker was a one-year veteran of the Clinton Police Department and just two weeks shy of his 23rd birthday when he was killed.

As a tribute, his officer number 332 has been retired.

Ruggles noted that, at the time, Clinton worked with interagency task forces. Ruggles stated that he believes that Tucker was the first officer sworn into a Sampson County department to get killed in the line of duty.

“So, I think when you look at his life and his contributions and you look at the whole situation, I think it would be a good thing to do,” Ruggles added. “I think it would be the right thing to do.”

According to Ruggles, the bridge is set to be finished around the 30th anniversary ofTucker’s death. Ruggle solicited letters of support from Congressman David Rouzer and Sampson County Commissioner Thaddeus Godwin, among others.

Ruggles shared the resolution on Facebook and noted it received no negative reactions. The mayor and other Council members took issue with the way the matter was broached.

“I did not know Mr. Tucker, that was before my time,” Clinton Mayor Lew Starling stated. “I do think there’s a proper monument. I think this is not a proper handling of the way this has been handled. I do not believe this is a proper procedure. This council has never done a naming ever and there’s not a procedure set up, and just to bring it up the way it’s been brought up, I don’t think it’s proper. I do not think that it sets a good precedent. I urge the council to vote against this. Not that he wasn’t a good man, but I don’t think the procedure and the precedence is proper.”

Strickland, who knew Tucker, agreed with the mayor and suggested that a monument with Tucker’s name on it be placed in the Clinton Police Department.

There is currently a memorial placed in honor of Tucker at the department, and he is mentioned during public tours of the agency, Clinton Police Chief Donald Edwards noted.

“When we rewrote our awards program about 10 years ago or so, we named the CPD Medal of Honor in honor of Donald Tucker,” Edwards stated. “It is the highest award any sworn officer with the agency can earn. It is the Donald Tucker Medal of Honor.”

“I don’t really see the harm with the name going on (the bridge),” Bryant stated during the Council meeting.

The mayor pointed out that there are potentially other fallen officers and firemen who have died in the line of duty. The mayor said, in his opinion, there was no reason to jump on the resolution as there wasn’t a time crunch. The bridge is still being built.

Starling suggested doing city officials do more research and see what steps would be appropriate in any naming.

“There’s no dispute that Officer Tucker was a great man and that what happened to him was awful,” Starling stated. “In my mind, procedurely, it was not handled correctly and we have to be very careful setting precedent and we need to do our due diligence. So that’s the question. The bridge is not going to be ready until 2022 so there’s no emergency to add something on with no staff research. The lawyers have not reviewed the resolution. And then there’s another question that are there other officers that have died. We’re doing research on that and there are two Clinton firemen that have died in the line of duty.”

According to city records, Clinton firefighter Cecil Thornton died in the line of duty, as did Clinton dispatcher Billy Fryar, both in 1976.

The mayor noted that the bridge could be named in honor of fallen heroes. He would like to be thorough and make sure the citizens have the chance to know about the resolution, as well as hear from NCDOT to see what all options are.

