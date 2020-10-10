Census deadline extended

Following a federal appellate court ruling to extend the deadline to count all Americans for the 2020 Census, officials are continuing to encourage everyone to participate.

In early October, a message from the Bureau was sent to census takers to continue collection operations through Oct. 31, instead of the previous Oct. 5 target date. The Sampson County’s recent self-response rate is 55.8 percent, with canvassers working to fill gaps. From that total, 24.6 percent was completed through the Internet. Mail and phone options were also available.

In Roseboro, computers are available for residents to complete the questions. Mayor Alice Butler is continuing to emphasize a message of everyone being counted.

“Roseboro’s 2020 census count will affect our town every day for the next 10 years,” Butler said. “The census number is included in almost every grant we apply for. The data is used to help our schools, roads, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Head Start, and so much more. We need everyone to complete the census.”

For the town and the rest of Sampson County, the benefits also include redistricting and seats in the House of Representatives throughout the state and funding related to the distribution of more than $675 billion in federal funds to communities through local, state and federal initiatives. Some of those programs involve health care, education, transportation, emergency services, food assistance, employment and housing.

Mandated by the U.S. Constitution, the Census is held every 10 years to count all citizens in the U.S. and other territories. The Sampson County Complete Count Committee worked to spread awareness in 2020 about how safe, secure and convenient the Census is to complete.

North Carolina’s counted total was 99.5 percent. From that total, 63.2 percent were self-respondents and 34.8 percent were completed by followups by officials after a response was not provided. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, as of Oct. 5, 99.7 percent of housing units in the country have been accounted for through either self-response or non-response follow up. Officials said it’s a slight increase from 2010’s count of 99.6 percent.

“This is a tremendous accomplishment, and the women and men of the U.S. Census Bureau, including their thousands of temporary workers in every community across the country, should be tremendously proud,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “We are committed to a complete and accurate of every community across this Nation.”

For additional information regarding the Census and participation, visit www.2020census.gov

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.