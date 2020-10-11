‘Love of Learning’ abounds

During a trip to New York, students from the Hobbton district visit the Statue of Liberty. Courtesy Photo Robert Smith, an educator from Union Middle School, visits the Great Wall of China. Courtesy Photo Jonathan Randazzo, a trombone professional, works with students from Sampson Middle School. File Photo | Sampson Independent

When it comes to local education, Margaret Turlington loves to see teachers explore a world beyond Sampson County for their students.

It’s something she’s been doing since 2012 as the coordinator of The Simple Gifts Fund’s Love of Learning grant. As of October, more than $876,000 has been awarded to educators from Clinton City Schools and Sampson County Schools. With a deadline coming up to submit applications, she excited about hitting the $1 million mark of distribution.

“It’s been exciting to see teachers take advantage of the grants and continue to take advantage of them, year after year, realizing how much it makes their jobs more enriching,” Turlington said.

Grants are awarded three times annually and the total of the grant awards will be limited by the merit of the applications and the funding available. Applicants are required to have a minimum of two years in the classroom.

“We have a cohort of dedicated teachers that always apply, but we would like other teachers to feel that it’s an easy opportunity for them also,” she said.

The program is continuing to change the lives of students throughout the local school districts after teachers apply for the grants. Inside the gymnasium and classroom of Union Intermediate School, health and physical education teacher Tanya Robinson-Freeman hosted a wellness fair at Union Intermediate School, with special guests from the Super Skippers, a jump rope team from Chapel Hill, and the Wilmington Hammerheads, a semi-professional soccer team.

“I have applied for grants so I could bring my students amazing opportunities that they may not otherwise have experienced without the funding from the Love of Learning funding,” Robinson-Freeman said.

For Dr. David Yarasheski, an educator from Clinton High School, was also able to improve the health of his students by receiving two grants. He expressed how it gave them opportunities in education that they wouldn’t have otherwise. The first grant was used to buy Fitbit devices for his anatomy/physiology class to use for one semester.

“As this technology was new at the time it really made an impression on my students in terms of understanding and being able to quantify their physical activity and sleep,” Yarasheski said. “This allowed them to correlate the information discussed in class with real life application, specific to the cardiovascular system and their overall health.”

The second grant was used to take a group of students to Cape Fear Community College to tour the health science program. He’s now teaching the subject at the high school.

“To see the excitement and interest on the faces of my students as they listened to faculty members at CFCC was something I will always remember,” he said “For me, the critical takeaway from that day is that my students came to understand that their aspirations for employment in the healthcare field could be realized. This made it real for them as opposed to reading or watching a video about it.”

Yarasheski also applauded the generosity of supporters and Turlington to become involved in the education of local students and providing opportunities that wouldn’t be available.

“The Love of Learning program has enabled students to pursue their dreams and allowed for hands-on experiences that give them a sense of the big picture,” he said.

Robert Smith, an educator from Union Middle School, used funding to visit China and schools in the area.

“It was very intensive,” Smith said about his 2018 trip. “I learned a lot about the culture and the country. One of things that I remember taking back from there is learning that their children is not that much different than ours when it comes to going to school. They face the same challenges.”

He also met a fellow teacher in China who became his friend. They’ve been communicating for the past few years about their experiences.

“It’s amazing how similar the world is even though we’re so far apart,” Smith said.

After that experience, Smith applied for another grant to bring a teacher from Sichuan, China, to the United States to interact with teachers in Sampson County. It wouldn’t be possible without Love of Learning, which awarded the grant, but due to COVID-19, it prevented the teacher from coming. But thanks to technology and the Internet, their students are able to connect with each other.

Smith is encouraging other teachers to apply, which was an easy process for him.

“I can’t even begin to put into the words the amount of stuff I was able to pick up from my experiences with the grant,” Smith said.

Love of Learning is providing opportunities to students and teachers through art. Mary Malpass, an art teacher at Union Elementary and Hargrove Elementary, said the grant is vital to her programs. She’s been teaching in the area for eight years, and only got funding for two of those years from the district.

“Obviously, making art is the key component of art classes and we are required to have the students produce art for multiple contests, art shows, and events, usually about 4 to 6 a year, and are given nothing to buy supplies with to create these pieces, not to mention my many art lessons that teach the fundamentals of creating art,” Malpass said. “This year presented a special challenge and I am thankful that the grant allowed me to buy extra art supplies so that my students can create art safely.”

With $3,000 to $4,000 each year from Simple Gifts grants, she was able to buy art supplies for more than 700 students. It helped students create art projects including painting, sculptures, and printmaking. Malpass was also able to participate in a year-long collaboration program at the North Carolina Museum of Art.

“This program concentrated on showing me and my colleagues about using art to teach across the curriculum,” Malpass said. “This led to my students enjoying field trips to the art museum, an opportunity not many of my students would have otherwise been able to do.”

Like Smith, Malpass was also able to travel. For two weeks during the summer of 2019, Malpass went to Mexico though a University of North Carolina system.

“The experiences I had there — visiting schools, homes, talking to educators from Mexico, learning about and witnessing the immigrant experience as well as enjoying the culture of Mexico, had a profound impact on my teaching and understanding of my role as an educator of Latinx immigrants that I have in my classroom,” she said. “I know that this experience will influence the rest of my teaching career as well as my life.”

As the band director of Sampson Middle School, Vevlyn Lowe expressed how her fondest experiences was made possible through the grant program. One of those experiences was filling five buses with students to see Phantom of the Opera at the Durham Performing Arts Center. Another was hearing the young musicians perform side-by-side with members of the North Carolina Symphony.

“Twenty years from now, my students will not remember everything they learned from tests, but they will remember the experiences and memories that were made possible through Simple Gifts for a lifetime.”

At Midway High School and Midway Middle School, band members were also touched through Love of Learning. Students received instruction from college professors and the high school received a special visit from the Seraph Brass, an all-women group with the top female brass players throughout the U.S.

“It has provided opportunities for students that they would not have had otherwise,” said Joshua Tew, Midway band director. “We’re super thankful for all that they do.”

With the help of Love of Learning, Carla Sutton, a media specialist and yearbook adviser of Hobbton High School, took students to many big cities. Some of them include Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and Atlanta.

“The Simple Gifts Foundation has been such a generous contributor to my students over the past seven years,” Sutton said.

During those trips, Sutton watched students stand in awe at the Liberty Bell and be moved to tears as they stood outside of Ebenezer Baptist Church and listened to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr,’s “I have a Dream speech.

“The Simple Gifts grant has enabled my students to experience events and places that they might have never been fortunate enough to visit without these trips,” Sutton said. “I am very thankful for this organization and cannot say enough about all the work that Margaret Turlington devotes to this program. She truly cares about expanding the world views of our students.”

Upcoming grant application deadlines are Oct. 21, March 4, 2021, and June 24, 2021. In order to help interested teachers, Turlington is hosting a virtual Zoom presentation at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13. Additional information about the grant is available online at http://www.simplegiftsfund.org/2021LOLGrant2sept.pdf. Turlington may be reached by email at [email protected] or by phone at 910-490-1399.

“I feel that it has been an integral part of adding to educators opportunities to add enrichment to their classroom experiences,” Turlington said. “We hope as we go into 2021 to have more and new educators take advantage of a Love of Learning grant program.”

