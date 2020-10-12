County offices to reopen

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases May 4 — 96 cases May 5 — 100 cases May 6 — 120 cases May 7 — 129 cases May 8 — 140 cases May 11 — 171 cases May 12 — 177 cases May 13 — 193 cases May 14 — 211 cases May 15 — 224 cases May 18 — 257 cases May 19 — 267 cases May 20 — 302 cases May 21 — 314 cases May 22 — 333 cases May 26 — 392 cases May 27 — 402 cases May 28 — 413 cases May 29 — 429 cases June 1 — 479 cases June 2 — 501 cases June 3 — 510 cases June 4 — 545 cases June 5 — 563 cases June 8 — 606 cases June 9 — 630 cases June 10 — 637 cases June 11 — 681 cases June 12 — 707 cases June 15 — 749 cases June 16 — 764 cases June 17 — 804 cases June 18 — 823 cases June 19 — 859 cases June 22 — 890 cases June 23 — 927 cases June 24 — 940 cases June 25 — 954 cases June 26 — 977 cases June 29 — 1,013 cases June 30 — 1,057 cases July 1 — 1,077 cases July 2 — 1,085 cases July 6 — 1,122 cases July 7 — 1,134 cases July 8 — 1,149 cases July 9 — 1,157 cases July 10 — 1,181 cases July 13 — 1,200 cases July 14 — 1,229 cases July 15 — 1,262 cases July 16 — 1,283 cases July 17 — 1,287 cases July 20 — 1,290 cases July 21 — 1,322 cases July 22 — 1,382 cases July 23 — 1,433 cases July 24 — 1,451 cases July 27 — 1,478 cases July 28 — 1,489 cases July 29 — 1,498 cases July 30 — 1,507 cases July 31 — 1,521 cases Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases

Sampson County leaders announced Monday that government offices would be reopening to the public, citing a “stabilized trend” of COVID-19 cases in the county. The announcement came the same day the Sampson County Health Department reported 43 new cases locally.

The 43 new cases of COVID-19 bring the total to 2,476 positive cases to date, according to the department’s daily report to media. Of those total positives, dating back to March, 1,860 have been deemed to have recovered, unchanged from Friday’s total. The county has suffered 28 deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus to date.

Accounting for those deaths, and factoring in the reported recoveries, there were 588 active cases in Sampson as of Monday, a figure that increased by 43 — reflecting the number of new cases with no new recoveries — after dipping by 32 on Friday.

There have been 6,937 COVID-19 tests performed in Sampson to date, to include 4,456 total negative tests along with the 2,476 positives. There were five tests whose results were still pending as of Monday.

Statewide as of Monday, there were 232,747 laboratory-confirmed cases (up 5,316 from Friday) and 3,773 deaths due to COVID-19, up 26 from Friday, according to the numbers released through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ (NCDHHS) COVID-19 dashboard.

The agency tallied 1,109 individuals as being hospitalized due to the virus on Monday — a figure that continues to rise this month, rising another 44 patients from Friday’s tally, according to the state database.

To date in North Carolina, there have been 3,411,026 COVID-19 tests performed, an increase of 106,207 from Friday, the state figures show.

North Carolina moved into Phase 3 earlier this month as numbers were deemed stable enough to move forward with safety precautions for large outdoor and some indoor venues, at varying capacity. Cooper said the state would further ease some restrictions while continuing safety measures to combat the spread of COVID-19.

State and public health officials said they will continue watching the key COVID-19 trends over the next several weeks to determine if any further restrictions can be eased when the current Executive Order expires Oct. 23.

County offices reopening

Citing that they were “seeing a stabilizing trend of COVID cases in the county,” Sampson County officials said that government departments, which have been closed to the general public to protect employees and citizens, are transitioning to an open-door status.

Standard safety precautions will still prevail: visitors will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing (small lobbies may only be able accommodate a few visitors at a time), and hand sanitizer stations will be available. Citizens are still encouraged to continue conduct as much of their business as possible via phone or one of the county’s online services or to call ahead for an appointment, according to a county press release issued Monday detailing the openings.

Access to departments will be as follows:

BUILDING A

County Auditorium/Board of Commissioners

The board is deliberating the option of an in-person meeting in November. Additional information will be forthcoming.

BUILDING B

Inspections/Planning/Environmental Health

Open to the general public. Visitors must wear a face mask, and the capacity of persons in congregate areas (such as lobbies) will be subject to social distancing guidelines, and a limited number of customers will be permitted at one time. Appointments are encouraged, and most visitor needs can be accommodated via phone.

Department of Aging

Open to the general public, with escorted-only access beyond the lobby. Visitors must wear a face mask, and the capacity of persons in congregate areas (such as lobbies) will be subject to social distancing guidelines. Generally, two persons will be allowed in the waiting area at a time. Appointments are encouraged, and most visitor needs can be accommodated via phone.

Parks and Recreation

Open to the general public. Visitors must wear a face mask, and the capacity of persons in congregate areas (such as lobbies) will be subject to social distancing guidelines. Generally, two persons will be allowed in waiting area at a time. Appointments are encouraged, and most visitor needs can be accommodated via phone.

BUILDING C

Administration, Finance, Economic Development, Human Resources and Legal Departments

Open to the general public with escorted-only access beyond the lobby. Visitors must wear a face mask, and the capacity of persons in congregate areas (such as lobbies) will be subject to social distancing guidelines. Generally, two persons will be allowed in waiting area at a time. Appointments are encouraged.

BUILDING D

Veterans Services

Open to the general public, but appointments are required and can be scheduled between 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Generally, two appointments can be accommodated each hour. Visitors must wear a face mask, and the capacity of persons in congregate areas (such as lobbies) will be subject to social distancing guidelines.

BUILDING E

Social Services

Nearly all of DSS Services are available via phone or online. See service specific information at this link: here or the Social Services webpage at www.sampsonnc.com. The HUB customer service area of the main lobby is open.

Health

Open to the general public, but appointments are encouraged to avoid wait times. The front entrance of the building is closed; visitors must enter via the back entrance. Visitors to this building must wear a mask and practice social distancing, and are screened and temperature checked upon entry.

BUILDING F

Board of Elections/Information Technology

Open to the general public. Visitors must wear a face mask, and the capacity of persons in congregate areas (such as lobbies) will be subject to social distancing guidelines, and a limited number of customers will be permitted at one time. Appointments are encouraged, and most visitor needs can be accommodated via phone to avoid wait times.

BUILDING G

NRCS/CFA

In compliance with the procedures set forth by USDA’s Phase 2 re-opening guidelines, the Soil and Water Conservation office will provide assistance by telephone, email, and/or fax. No customers are allowed to enter the building.

BUILDING H

Sampson Area Transportation

Open to the general public. Visitors must wear a face mask, and the capacity of persons in congregate areas (such as lobbies) will be subject to social distancing guidelines, and a limited number of customers will be permitted at one time.

SOUTHERN SAMPSON COMPLEX

Animal Shelter

Open to the general public. Visitors must wear a face mask to enter, and capacity of persons in congregate areas (lobbies) will be subject to social distancing guidelines.Cooperative ExtensionOpen to the general public. Visitors must wear a face mask to enter, and the capacity of persons in congregate areas (lobbies)will be subject to social distancing guidelines. Appointments are encouraged.

DOWNTOWN FACILITIES

Libraries

Open to the general public by appointment only. Visitors must wear a face mask, and the capacity of persons in congregate areas will be subject to social distancing guidelines.Curbside assistance is still available. Browsing will be subject to the following time limits: Computer Use-30 minutes; Book Browsing-15 minutes. Please contact the library for hours and appointment availability.

Register of Deeds

Open to the general public by appointment. Visitors must wear a face mask, and the capacity of personsin congregate areas (such as lobbies) will be subject to social distancing guidelines, and a limited number of customers will be permitted at one time. Most visitor needs can be accommodated via phone.

Tax Office

Open to the general public. Visitors must wear a face mask, and the capacity of persons in congregate areas (such as lobbies) will be subject to social distancing guidelines.

Exposition Center

Open to the general public, but appointments are required. Visitors must wear a face mask, and the capacity of persons in congregate areas will be subject to social distancing guidelines. Visitors will be screened, and temperature taken. More details are available on at www.sampsonexpocenter.com.

PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICES

Emergency Services

Open to the general public with escorted-only accessbeyond foyer. Visitors must wear a face mask andwill be restricted to the foyer area until screened and temperature taken. The majority of visitors will be assisted from the foyer area, and appointments are encouraged. The capacity of persons in congregate areas (lobbies) will be subject to social distancing guidelines.

Sheriff’s Office

Open to the general public and will observe social distancing and sanitation guidelines, and visitors will undergo a temperature check. The capacity of persons in congregate areas (lobbies) will be subject to two persons at one time.

City grant window opening

The City of Clinton is extending some relief to small businesses that have experienced losses related to the pandemic.

The small business economic incentive grants utilize Coronavirus Relief Funds from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and are targeted at small local businesses within the City of Clinton that experienced full or partial closures under government mandates.That includes restaurants, personal care businesses, and non-essential retail operations.

Grants will assist local businesses with expenses related to retaining or hiring employees, as well as costs incurred complying with government-mandated closures or implementing public health measures related to COVID-19, according to City of Clinton officials.

“Small local businesses will be able to receive funding for expenses from between March 1, 2020, and December 30, 2020, including hiring or rehiring employees, retention of employees, expenditures to enhance public health and safety for employees, patrons, or the general public,” a City of Clinton press release stated. “Funding for expenses incurred as a result of state mandated closures or following public health guidelines relevant to COVID-19 may also be considered.”

Grant payments are expected to range from $500 to $2,000 per business, depending on availability of, and demand for, funds. Priority will be given to applications in the order in which they are received.

The city held an application workshop meeting at the Clinton City Market on Monday to answer any questions about the application process. Attendance was not required to receive a grant.

Applications must be submitted in person to the City of Clinton Planning Department at 227 Lisbon Street between Oct. 19 and Oct. 30 at 5 p.m.

Applications are available online at www.CityofClintonNC.com. Local businesses are strongly encouraged to review the application and consider applying.

