Candlelight vigil honors lost

Quavon Wallace lights candles to honor victims during an event hosted by the Resilient Advocates group. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Candles are lit in honor of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor at Newkirk Park. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent A supporter of the Resilient Advocates group participate in a candlelight vigil. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent

At Newkirk Park, candles flickered in front of portraits in memory of victims who died at hands of police and hate crimes.

“I just want us to go around and take a look at their faces and make sure that we say their name as we go by,” said Diondris Butler, co-founder of the Resilient Advocates group. “We have to continue to fight because our lives are on the line.”

During the Friday night candle light vigil, Butler set up the pictures around the basketball court. Some of the many of included George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, which led to civil unrest incidents after Louisville, Ky. officers were not charged for her death during a raid.

“We’re making sure that we don’t forget about them because their lives do matter and we do need to continue to fight for justice because they still have not received justice,” Butler said.

Following the death of Floyd, which sparked worldwide protests after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck, Butler led a march through Clinton with the help of Hyson Howard. They are natives of Sampson County and graduates of Clinton High School. The group is also active with voter registration efforts and distributing school supplies to local students.

Friday’s vigil is another effort to raise awareness about the Black Lives Matter movement. Participants during the vigil took turns lighting the candles, before a moment of silence was held.

“None of these people done here have not received the justice they were supposed to get,” Butler said. “We have a system that tells us that we’re equal to everybody and as you can see, we’re not.”

