Newton Grove keeps ‘Lights’ on

Former Newton Grove Commissioner Alan Herring reads the names of the honorees as part of the Circle of Lights celebration. File Photo |Sampson Independent Boy Scout Troop 123 of Newton Grove participates in the 2019 Christmas parade. File Photo |Sampson Independent

NEWTON GROVE — Preparation is underway for holiday celebrations and traditions in Newton Grove, despite the challenges of COVID-19.

During a Monday meeting for the town’s Board of Commissioners, officials discussed plans for the Circle of Lights Ceremony and the 2020 Newton Grove Christmas Parade. Dana Ellington-Ruiz, parks and special projects commissioner, is looking forward to the events, while staying within safety guidelines such as wearing masks and social distancing.

Next week, employees will begin work in the busy roundabout for the Circle of Lights Ceremony, scheduled for Monday, Nov. 30. For many Newton Grove residents, the celebration is a start for the holiday season and is a way to honor deceased family members with the illumination of Crepe Myrtles and caroling. Carriage rides through Newton Grove will follow through presold tickets. The Hobbton High School (HHS) Athletic Booster Club is selling hot chocolate during the night while people wait for the rides.

“We’re trying to bring more family-oriented type of events to the Circle of Lights,” said Amanda Bradshaw, planning and zoning administrator.

The idea for the holiday event was started several years ago by Gail Darden and Sue Vernon. In late October, the town will receive assistance from the HHS football team for tree decorations to help it continue.

Newton Grove’s 2020 Christmas Parade is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec.5. One of the mentioned downsides, is that candy will not be dispersed because of COVID-19. Live music is also in jeopardy. Local high school bands are unable to practice right now, due to COVID-19 and restrictions.

“Unless things change with the governor, we well not have any band either,” Ellington-Ruiz said.

To fill the void a suggestions was made to have music playing at different locations along the route through a sound system to avoid having a lackluster event for parade-goers.

Town leaders also briefly discussed if the crowd would be a concern — an issue that’s uncertain at the moment. Gov. Roy Cooper announced the third phase regarding COVID-19 safety precautions and easing some restrictions. It began Oct. 2 and will continue through Oct. 23. One of the listed provisions is keeping a limit on mass gatherings to 25 people for indoor locations and 50 for outdoors.

Circle of Lights organizers are now accepting forms for memorial signs, which are $100 each. The due date is Sunday, Nov. 15. Entry forms for the parade are also available. The cost for walkers, marching units, individuals, an churches is $50. Multi-vehicle groups for organizations is $35, plus an additional $5 per vehicle. The deadline to submit a payment and form is Tuesday, Dec.1. Additional information is available by calling 910-594-0827 or through the Town of Newton Grove Facebook page.

Infrastructure upgrades ongoing

In other business, Warren is leading an effort to upgrade the exterior of Bryan Memorial Library, with either painting or vinyl. During the summer Warren and an assistance removed mildew with a pressure washer, but more work is needed. A final decision about the start date and was not announced due to the absence of several town leaders.

“It’s been put off for years and years and it really got to be done,” Warren said.

Located at 302 Weeksdale St. in Newton Grove, the branch is one of four in Sampson County. Other branches are located in Clinton, Garland and Roseboro. The Newton Grove branch, which opened in the early 1980s is dedicated to the memory of James and Irene Carrol Bryan. Raymond Bryan, their son, dedicated a large portion of the funds.

Mayor Pro-Tem and Streets Commissioner Chris Raynor reported that the North Carolina Department of Transportation agreed on a project involving upgrades on Irwin Drive, Old Goldsboro Road, and 701 Highway. Work to fix potholes is expected to begin soon as well.

Bradshaw accepts new role

Amanda Bradshaw, planning and zoning administrator, was named the deputy finance officer during the Monday meeting.

Through regulations, the town is required to have at least one finance officer available for financial duties such as signing . With her current role, Bradshaw is responsible for zoning, water and sewer billing, and collections. Bradshaw joined town hall in March after being sworn in by Mayor Stephen Jackson.

She spends time planning community events and affairs for Newton Grove and is the president of the Parent Teacher Organization at HHS and Hobbton Middle School, where she started the Athletics Booster Club. Some of the events she led as a volunteer include the HHS Wildcat Wonderland holiday celebration and 5K running and walking events to raise funds for schools.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.