Census deadline today; extension to Oct. 31 overruled

Following a Tuesday decision from the Supreme Court, time is ticking away for community members to participate and be counted for the 2020 Census.

Last week, a federal appellate court ruled that the deadline would be extended through Oct. 31 due to delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic. But that date changed to Thursday, Oct. 15. According to reports from the Associated Press, the highest court in the land ruled that the Trump administration can end census field operations earlier, following political conflict with officials who wanted operations to continue longer.

The administration argued that the head count needed to end immediately to give the bureau time to meet a year-end deadline. Congress requires the bureau to turn in by Dec. 31 the figures used to decide the states’ congressional seats — a process known as apportionment.

As of Wednesday, The Sampson County’s recent self-response rate is 55.8 percent, with canvassers working to fill gaps. From that total, 24.7 percent was completed through the Internet. Mail and phone options were also available. According to the Census Bureau, Sampson County’s total population was 63,431 based on 2010 numbers. The population estimate of July 2019 was 63,531.

Richard Carr, projects and communications specialist for the municipality of Sampson County, led efforts of the The Sampson County Complete Count Committee during the year on a local level.

Mandated by the U.S. Constitution, the Census is held every 10 years to count all citizens in the U.S. and other territories. Along with representation in government, local leaders also stressed that funding related to the distribution of more than $675 billion in federal funds to communities through local, state and federal initiatives. Some of those programs involve health care, education, transportation, emergency services, food assistance, employment and housing.

“The county is still encouraging citizens to register as long as the federal Census Bureau will allow citizens to do so and help us share the information,” Carr said. “We’re still pushing the message through our Complete Count Committee.”

As of Wednesday, the U.S. Census Bureau announced that more than 99 percent of housing units have been accounted for in the 2020 Census through either self-response or non-response follow up. With the Oct. 15 deadline set, Internet self-response will be available through Oct. 15, 11:59 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time and through 5:59 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, Friday, Oct. 16.

Phone response will be available for its regularly scheduled time on Oct. 15 by calling 844-330-2020 Paper responses must be postmarked by Oct. 15. Additional information regarding the Census and participation, is avaialble online at www.2020census.gov.