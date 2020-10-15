Early voting begins in Sampson

Early voting kicks off Thursday in Sampson County and across the state, and voters will see larger polling sites to accommodate social distancing amid the pandemic, especially with the large turnout anticipated for the 2o2o Presidential Election.

Sampson County will have five one-stop locations running for 17 days, and then on Election Day there will be 23 precincts that must be manned. The five early voting sites are as follows:

• Old Badcock Furniture building, 317 Northeast Blvd., Clinton

• NC Justice Academy, 200 W. College St., Salemburg

• Harrells Fire Dept Training Center, 915 Ward Road, Harrells

• Newton Grove Fire Station, 313 W. Weeksdale St., Newton Grove

• Plainview Fire Station, 5041 Plainview Highway, Dunn

The board previously set the one-stop voting schedule leading up to the Nov. 3 General Election. That will include voting opportunities for 17 straight days, extending from Thursday, Oct. 15, to Saturday, Oct. 31. The hours will be 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays; and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

In a July 17 emergency order, State Board of Elections Executive Director Karen Bell cited her emergency powers in declaring that election workers conduct business while wearing face coverings at voting centers and Election Day precincts. Voters will not be required to do so.

“If we do not take these measures, we risk much longer lines at voting sites and greater possibility of the spread of the coronavirus,” Bell stated then. “These are not acceptable risks in this important election year when we expect turnout to be high.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic is disrupting and will continue to disrupt the normal schedule for this election cycle in every county in the state, and has impaired critical components of election administration,” Bell stated back in the summer. “These impairments include significantly increasing the difficulty for county boards to identify and train adequate numbers of poll-workers and one-stop workers who can safely assist with in-person registration and voting activities, and allow for voters to cast ballots without subjecting themselves to serious health risks. To address these impairments, county boards of elections can take actions that reduce crowd density, shorten the time voters spend in line and at polling locations, and improve sanitation and cleanliness.”

According to Bell’s order, all county boards shall:

• Provide for social distancing at voting sites, including by applying appropriate markings and providing appropriate barriers, including barriers between elections officials and voters at check-in;

• Provide for frequent sanitation of common surfaces, hand-sanitizer, and single-use ballot-marking devices;

• Require that elections officials wear face coverings, and make face coverings available to voters who do not bring their own. Voters will not be required to wear a face covering to vote;

• Require face shields or partitions and gloves for all election officials where appropriate for the task.

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the day of the election, Tuesday, Nov. 3.

In accordance with the July 17 Emergency Order issued by the North Carolina State Board of Elections, some locations have been changed to ensure sufficient space for social distancing and other measures, identify larger facilities for use as polling places.

In Sampson, a few Election Day polling sites are being moved.

That includes the Garland Precinct, which is being moved from Garland Town Hall to the Garland Fire Station, at 375 W. 2nd Street, Garland; the Kitty Fork Precinct, which is being moved from Sampson County Farm Bureau to the North Carolina Army National Guard, at 101 Armory Road, Clinton; and the Mingo Precinct, which is moving from the Mingo Community Building to the Old Midway Elementary School, at 1500 Midway Elementary School Road, Dunn.

Absentee voting/late registration

Absentee voting by mail is available. Requests for an absentee ballot must be made on an absentee request form (available on the State Board of Elections website, at the county board of elections office and where one-stop early voting is offered), and must be received in the Sampson Board of Elections office by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Absentee voting requires the voter to complete an application on the return envelope that must be witnessed by one qualified person or a notary public. Completed absentee ballots must be returned to the Sampson Board of Elections by 5 p.m. on Election Day (ballots received by mail after this time will be considered timely if they are received within three business days and postmarked on or before Election Day).

Voters who were not registered in the county by the Oct. 9 deadline may register and vote during one-stop voting only, and will be required to provide documentation of their identity and residence. Voters who wish to change party affiliation or who have changed name or address must have done so by the registration deadline.

Anyone with questions about registration, polling places, early voting, absentee ballots, a Multipartisan Assistance Team visit to a facility, or other election matters may call the Sampson Board of Elections Office at 910-592-5796.

Visit the Sampson County Board of Elections, at www.sampsonnc.com/departments/boe, for more information, including sample ballots, a comprehensive one-stop voting training video and other pertinent information related to the election and voting.