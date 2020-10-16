Movie night comes to Salemburg

Volunteers from Zoar Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church deliver donations to Salemburg Elementary School. File Photo | Sampson Independent Salemburg is hosting a community movie showing at Town Hall. File Photo | Sampson Independent

SALEMBURG — With the help of a local church, leaders from Salemburg are looking forward to seeing community members enjoy a movie under the stars.

Zoar Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church is sponsoring Fall Festival Movie Night, starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Salemburg Town Hall, 100 Methodist Drive, Salemburg. A family film will be shown in the vacant lot behind Town Hall on Gordon Street.

“With the pandemic going on, a lot of the community functions and festivals has been cancelled,” organizer Robin Owen said about the free event. “We just wanted to try to bring something that the public can come and attend and be safe at the same time.”

During the event, hot dogs, popcorn, candy, and refreshments will be available at no cost. Due to licensing matters involving church, the title of the movie will not be revealed until the night of the showing. Owen expressed how the event is a good way for families to enjoy a film suitable for all ages.

“We love to do community events and participate, while bringing God’s word out to the public,” Owen said.

The effort is one of many service projects of church volunteers. A few of the others include its 2019 Adopt-A-School outreach for Salemburg Elementary with donations of school supplies, disinfectant wipes, Kleenex and hand sanitizer for the cold and flu season; and an appreciation event for emergency and first responders.

Like Owen, Mayor Joe Warren is looking forward to the upcoming event, while showing appreciation to the church for bringing the event to town hall.

“I’m glad and I’m tickled to death that they’re doing it,” Warren said about the outdoor event. “When I was a young child, drive-in theaters were phasing out and it looks like they’re probably coming back. It’s going to be a good Christian atmosphere. With the times that we’re having, we just got to do different things for entertainment. This is going to be good for both old and young people to enjoy and fellowship.”

If every goes well, Warren said he would like to see it continue in the future. Attendees are being asked to bring their own chairs and masks are required during the event. For more information, contact Owen at 910-742-8023.

