Arts Council accepting subgrant applications

The Sampson Arts Council is now accepting applications for the North Carolina Arts Council’s Grassroots Arts Program subgrants through Oct. 27.

Since 1977 The North Carolina Arts Council’s Grassroots Arts program has provided North Carolina citizens access to quality arts experiences. Using a per capita based formula, the program provides funding for the arts in all 100 counties of the state through partnerships with local art councils. The Sampson Arts Council serves as the NC Arts Council’s partner in awarding subgrants to local organizations for arts programs in Sampson County.

“With funding from the NC Arts Council’s Grassroots Arts Program we are able to provide quality arts programming for our citizens, school children and visitors,” said Kara Donatelli, director of the Sampson Arts Council. “Grassroots Arts Program sub-grants in Sampson County will fund arts-related programming such as performances, community festivals, artist residencies, classes and workshops.”

Applications are available for non-profit organizations whose purpose is to promote and develop diverse cultural arts programming in Sampson County. Funding priority is given to qualified arts organizations (theatres, galleries, choral societies, festivals), arts in education programs conducted by qualified artists, and other community organizations that provide arts programs in the county.

Grassroots applicants are required to spend their grant on programming that reflects African American, Asian American, Latino, and Native American cultures. This requirement is met through supporting arts programming conducted by artists, ensembles, or organizations of color. It is not met by the multicultural percentage of audiences participating. Projects must occur between July 1, 2020 and June 15, 2021.

Application forms and grant guidelines are available on the Sampson Arts Council’s website at www.sampsonarts.net (under “Artists”) or may be picked up at the Victor R. Small House at 709 College Street in Clinton. Call 910-596-2533 to schedule a time to stop by. The Sampson Arts Council will also mail applications upon request. Applications must be received no later than Oct. 27 by 5 p.m.

Grant applications are evaluated by a diverse panel of community members and voted on by the Sampson Arts Council Board of Directors. Awards will be announced in November 2020. For questions or more information contact Donatelli at 910-596-2533 or [email protected]