Tram Road to offer spay/neuter clinic

Tram Road Animal Hospital will hold a spay/neuter clinic for feral cats on Oct. 24 starting at 7 a.m., and the cutoff date to register for the event is Wednesday.

“You must contact the office to pre-register for this event,” Mandy Robinson, office manager for Tram Road Animal Hospital, explained. “Cut off date is Oct. 21.”

According to Robinson, the charge will be a flat $90 for either male or female cat and this will cover the cost of the materials and drugs used during surgery. This also includes a rabies vaccine for the cats that people bring in.

“This is important because we are trying to reduce the cat population in Sampson County, reduce the burden on the community trying to feed them, and to reduce the risk and spread of zoonotic disease,” Robinson stated. “The main purpose of this event is to help those that are feeding feral cats and (it) is a lower cost option to try and reduce the population. This is not for the beloved house pet. They are welcome to come, but will not be given the added options we have for our standard surgery protocols. We are trying to keep this as basic as possible and not offering the quality care options that we do for our standard surgeries.”

Robinson stated that the hospital wants to help reduce the number of unwanted animals, reduce the number of animals and burden on animal shelters. Also, they wish to reduce the risk of diseases to pets and humans such as rabies, cat scratch fever, ringworm and parasites.

The spay and neuter clinic event is the first for the animal hospital but, according to Robinson, they are looking to do more in the future.

As far as safety precautions, the animal hospital will be doing curbside care and require folks to stay in the vehicles and wear a mask.

“We are also requiring all animals are individually marked in their own carriers so that we can promptly and safely get them to and from the vehicles before and after surgery,” Robinson added. ” We are holding this for 50 cats at this time. Space is limited.”

Tram Road Animal Hospital is only accepting cash for the event.

“Dr. Davis has noticed how overpopulated with feral cats Sampson County has become and she is wanting to donate her time to try and spay/neuter as many cats as she can during this event,” Robinson explained.

“Female cats can breed up to three times in one year and have on average four kittens per litter,” Dr. Cynthia Davis stated.

According to Humane.org, “in seven years (the average life span of a feral cat) one female and her offspring can produce 420,000 cats.”

Feralcatproject.org defines a feral cat as a cat who is living in a wild state after domestication. According to the same website, “approximately 25,000 healthy cats die in shelters each day awaiting the adoption that never comes. Overpopulation is the number one cause of death for healthy cats in the United States.”

According to Davis, the health benefits of spaying/neutering your cat are:

• Better body condition, lower metabolism means it takes fewer calories per day to maintain a sufficient body condition.

• No risk of uterine or mammary infections.

• Males no longer fight over females or territory resulting in a healthier lifestyle. This can also spread less infectious disease due to the exchange of bodily fluids i.e. bites, wounds and intercourse.

Tram Road Animal Hospital is located at 56 Tram Road in Clinton.

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.