Riding for St. Jude

David K. Parker, left, is joining Perry Williams on a bicycle trip to Fayetteville in honor of his sister.

SALEMBURG — For several years, cyclist Perry Williams pedaled on roads throughout North Carolina to promote healthy living while fighting diabetes.

With a new decade underway, he’s continuing that mission and is inspiring others to make a difference. He’s raising awareness about the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. He recently completed a ride from Salemburg to Goldsboro and back home — a total of about 96 miles.

“I feel that it’s a very important thing to do,” Williams said. “St. Jude has been around for a long time and they help patients. There’s families out there that got kids dealing with cancer and St. Jude is there to help.”

The mission of the St. Jude is to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric diseases through research and treatment. According to the organization, it was founded by Danny Thomas in 1962 with a dream that “no child should die in the dawn of life.”

Around Sampson County, he’s known as the The Bicycle Man and The Miracle Biker. Williams began cycling as a teenager. He was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes after falling into a coma because of a high blood sugar level. After recovering from life support, he made decision to raise awareness through bike rides. Along with rides, Williams is encouraging people to donate to St. Jude through the Internet and his Facebook page.

He’s also inspiring a neighbor, David K. Parker, to take a ride in early November. Parker is also facing a battle with diabetes and other health problems such as high cholesterol and high blood pressure. Williams asked Parker to start riding bikes to improve his health.

“I thought about it, but I wasn’t serious about it,” Parker said.

That changed last year. Parker’s sister, Pamela Howard, passed away Jan. 3, 2019 from sarcoidosis, a disease that leads to inflammation in the lungs, skin and lymph nodes. During that month, Parker stepped on the scale and saw 280. The pounds piled up from unhealthy eating and depression. After recent visit to the doctor, Parker learned that he has hyperthyroidism, which occurs when the thyroid gland produces too much of the hormone thyroxine.

“I started riding my bike,” he said. “I could start out doing just three miles, then I would be real tired.”

In the beginning, Parker was concerned about the time and destination, instead of the journey. Williams provided advice by not worrying about it and just enjoying the ride.

“As I started to ride more and more, that became more clear to me,” Parker said. “God is on the trip with me. I started to find out that I would have a personal relationship with God when I was riding my book. That gave me more confidence.”

Parker’s anxiety went down is now 221 pounds and is feeling better. He’s open to lose more weight. The upcoming ride on Nov. 7 will be Parker’s first long trip outside of Sampson County. He took several trips to Clinton and other train for it. In the future, Williams would like to ride to Atlanta and Jacksonville, Fla. in the upcoming years. Before then, they will continue to train and look for sponsorship along the way.

“Mr. Perry has been an inspiration to me,” he said while applauding his work. “I just want to be able to continue to ride with him.”

For additional information or donation information, visit www.stjude.org

