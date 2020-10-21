Lions Club Fish Fry set for Thursday

The Lions Club holds events to raise funds for various outreach programs.

The local Lions Club will be holding its biannual Fish Fry this week after having to cancel the spring fry due to the pandemic, carrying on a tradition that is more than four decades running.

The Fish Fry is set for Thursday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and 4 until 7 p.m. and it will be drive-through only at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center.

“It’s a fundraiser tradition that we’ve had for over 40 years now,” Lions Club President Eleanor Bradshaw commented.

There was a time, according to member Dan Holland, where the club offered barbecue and chicken and another time they provided flounder.

“We have it twice a year,” Lions Club Secretary Nick West explained. “We raise money for scholarships, backpack buddies, eye exams, most anything to do with blindness, the boys and girls home and more.”

The fishing tournament is the VIP fishing tournament held in conjunction with the Fish Fry.

“The importance of coming out to this event is so that we can continue to support — first and foremost locally — and to support those local outreach programs,” West stated. “We’re focusing on the fall event.”

The state moving into Phase 3 was the latest catalyst to Lions Club members to move forward with Thursday’s event, especially after the April fry went by the wayside. They are taking precautions by making it a drive-through-only event. Normally people can buy their plates and eat inside if they chose to do so. This year the pandemic changed that.

The plates will be $8 and it comes with two fillets of fish, cole slaw, potato salad and hush puppies. According to West, the Lions Club will also be selling its famous homemade lemonade pies separately.

According to Holland, the Lions Club was chartered in 1935 with 20 members and it has been going continuously ever since. Presidents serve for one-year terms. The Lion’s Club International started in Chicago around the turn of the century.

“We are an international organization,” West added.

Holland stated that the Lions Club is the largest humanitarian club in the world.

“In 1999, this club and all the clubs of North Carolina sponsored the Clinton High School band to the international Lions Club parade in San Diego,” Holland stated. “They raised $100,000 to help send the band. Our band was chosen out of all the North Carolina bands to represent North Carolina in the parade. So we made a weeklong venture of it.”

Around 255 people went on the trip. Plus the band won first place of all the bands that went to the parade.

West noted that one of the important part of being in the Lions Club is helping with outreach to the blind. Through each of its programs, the Lions Club serves over 275 million people.

“We support Camp Dogwood, which is a state camp,” Bradshaw noted. “We also support a cottage at Lake Waccamaw which is the Lions Club boys and girls home.”

Bradshaw stated that the Lions Club is always seeking new members. The Clinton Lions Club serves as the sole Sampson chapter.

