City receives 40 grant applications

The City of Clinton received $305,000 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding and city officials are planning to distribute half of those funds to small businesses across the community.

As of Thursday afternoon, the city has received 40 incentive grant applications.

According to Mayor Lew Starling, the city segregated the CARES Act funding for grants for COVID losses at a total of $150,000 and the rest will go to the city’s losses, as well as to fire, police and general public safety. The remaining $150,000 is being used by the City to cover the expenses of responding to COVID-19.

Most of those expenses have been related to purchasing protective equipment and cleaning supplies, making facilities safer, along with what city officials said were payroll expenses related to employees who need to be isolated after exposures and improving virtual work capabilities.

“It helps us cover the losses to the city that have been incurred as a result of COVID-19,” Starling explained. “We also anticipate using the funding for eligible first responder payroll expensess.”

According to City Manager Tom Hart, the funding can be spent in five basic categories. Medical expenses, public health expenses like protective equipment and cleaning supplies, payroll expenses for public safety personnel, expenses related to complying with public health measures, and expenses related to economic support.

“We started taking applications on Monday, Oct. 19,” Hart noted. “The City Planning Department continues to accept applications on behalf of the City until Friday, Oct. 30 at 5 p.m.”

For more information or questions, those interested can call 910-299-4904. The grant application can be found on the City of Clinton website at www.cityofclintonnc.com.

The City of Clinton is extending some relief to small businesses that have experienced losses related to the pandemic. Businesses were invited to ask questions at an application workshop meeting at the Clinton City Market on Lisbon Street on Oct. 12. The application window opened shortly thereafter.

The most common questions have revolved around what expenses are eligible and how businesses can best document those expenses on their applications.

“The CARES funding is not only important to the City to help out with unexpected cost that we have experienced during these times such as purchasing PPEs for our employees but for assisting our businesses in the City that have suffered, at no fault of their own, to cover unexpected expenses and expenditures that they have experienced,” Councilman Neal Strickland stated.

Grants will assist local businesses with expenses related to retaining or hiring employees, as well as costs incurred complying with government-mandated closures or implementing public health measures related to COVID-19, according to City of Clinton officials.

“I feel it is important, mainly to help those businesses that were closed because of the pandemic,” Mayor Pro-Tem Marcus Becton commented.

The small business economic incentive grants utilize CARES Act and are targeted at small local businesses within the City of Clinton that experienced full or partial closures under government mandates. That includes restaurants, personal care businesses, and non-essential retail operations.

“Small local businesses will be able to receive funding for expenses from between March 1, 2020, and December 30, 2020, including hiring or rehiring employees, retention of employees, expenditures to enhance public health and safety for employees, patrons, or the general public,” a City of Clinton press release stated. “Funding for expenses incurred as a result of state-mandated closures or following public health guidelines relevant to COVID-19 may also be considered.”

The application uses a checklist format to establish business eligibility and expense eligibility.

“A small group of city staff including the city manager will be reviewing the applications,” Hart explained. “We designed the award process so that eligible businesses who applied first get the incentive grants. We didn’t want to create a process where we were combing through the applications making personal judgments about who needs the funding most.”

Grant payments are expected to range from $500 to $2,000 per

