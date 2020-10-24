Roseboro pecks at chicken ordinance

Town of Roseboro leaders are considering adding an ordinance to allow residents to keep chickens on their properties.

The ordinance would restrict the number of chickens a resident can have. Council members are considering their options but are thinking of varying the amount based on the size of a resident’s property.

There was a recommendation for a maximum of 12 birds per household. Another recommendation stated there would be no roosters at all allowed. There must be a coop constructed to where the birds cannot get out, and it must be set 10 yards away from the resident’s adjoining neighbor’s yard.

Roseboro resident Laura Gray first presented a proposed ordinance to allow chickens to be maintained within city limits during last month’s regular meeting. Gray got her recommendations from Margaret Ross, a poultry agent with the Cooperative Extension.

Gray stated that residents should have to get permits to maintain chickens in their yards and that an inspection should be done before a permit is given.

“If there is a violation, we would handle it as we would handle any other violation in the ordinances or animal control issues,” Gray stated. “I know that one issue has been the question as to who would do this inspection and how we’re going to go about that.”

Gray was unsure if the town has someone who could handle the inspections or if they would need a volunteer. She said if they needed a volunteer then she would do the job.

Commissioner Cary Holland had questions about the potential penalties for violators.

Town officials wrestled with the idea of animal control getting involved in the event of a violation. Gray noted that, in other ordinances, if animal control got involved then it would be at the resident’s expense.

Holland would like the town to come up with rules and restrictions regarding the matter. Town board members agreed they would need to come up with violations that would not be a burden on the town or the residents and suggested obtaining a professional’s opinion on the matter.

The board agreed to table the matter until a professional could attend the next town council meeting.

