Virus funding comes to Turkey

TURKEY — With applications in hand, Mayor Max Pope spent time Friday visiting local businesses with hopes that they ‘ll take advantage of funding available to help offsets costs for COVID-19.

“We appreciate them being here,” Pope said. “We don’t have money like this very often, but when someone gives us some funds and one of the ways to use it is to help some of your businesses that have struggled during this time.”

During a recent meeting, Pope and Turkey commissioners presented the Small Business Economic Incentive Grants through the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act. The purpose is to sustain the economic viability of small businesses and to stimulate growth in the area. Money for the program is being distributed locally by Sampson County officials.

Although there were some challenges of fitting only some of the criteria, Pope said it’s a good program for the town. Officials came up with a way to divide the funds.

“You couldn’t just give out money to needy folks who could meet their or rent or who had a difficult time,” Pope said. “But we worked it out so we can at least give money to businesses that were meeting the needs of everybody. They can apply for it. I don’t know who’ll get it or who won’t get it.”

The grants will not exceed $2,500 for each business and are available on a first-come, first-served basis for COVID-19 related expenses. Some of the qualifications include having less than 25 employees; not being associated with a franchise or parent company operating in more than one state; and have a brick and mortar building in Turkey. Applicants must have incurred, or is expected to incur funding for COVID-19 related expenses between March 1 and Dec.30, 2020.

“They got to show the evidence that they were hurt financially during the COVID pandemic,” Pope said.

Town officials will start accepting applications on Friday, Oct. 30. The deadline is 5 p.m. Nov. 13 and applications with additional information must be turned in to town hall, 51 Market St., Turkey. Questions may be sent to Town Clerk Teresa Frack by calling 910-592-7273.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.