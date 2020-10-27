Active casesrise; 35 newones reported

October 27, 2020 gpsAdmin2 News, Top Stories 0

Sampson’s active cases stand at 660

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline

*Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department.

March 16 — first case

April 3 — second case

April 5 — third case

April 6 — 5 cases

April 8 — 9 cases

April 9 — 10 cases

April 13 — 13 cases

April 14 — 14 cases

April 15 — 17 cases

April 16 — 18 cases

April 17 — 19 cases

April 20 — 21 cases

April 21 — 24 cases

April 22 — 27 cases

April 23 — 35 cases

April 24 — 36 cases

April 27 — 45 cases

April 28 — 49 cases

April 29 — 63 cases

April 30 — 74 cases

May 1 — 81 cases

May 4 — 96 cases

May 5 — 100 cases

May 6 — 120 cases

May 7 — 129 cases

May 8 — 140 cases

May 11 — 171 cases

May 12 — 177 cases

May 13 — 193 cases

May 14 — 211 cases

May 15 — 224 cases

May 18 — 257 cases

May 19 — 267 cases

May 20 — 302 cases

May 21 — 314 cases

May 22 — 333 cases

May 26 — 392 cases

May 27 — 402 cases

May 28 — 413 cases

May 29 — 429 cases

June 1 — 479 cases

June 2 — 501 cases

June 3 — 510 cases

June 4 — 545 cases

June 5 — 563 cases

June 8 — 606 cases

June 9 — 630 cases

June 10 — 637 cases

June 11 — 681 cases

June 12 — 707 cases

June 15 — 749 cases

June 16 — 764 cases

June 17 — 804 cases

June 18 — 823 cases

June 19 — 859 cases

June 22 — 890 cases

June 23 — 927 cases

June 24 — 940 cases

June 25 — 954 cases

June 26 — 977 cases

June 29 — 1,013 cases

June 30 — 1,057 cases

July 1 — 1,077 cases

July 2 — 1,085 cases

July 6 — 1,122 cases

July 7 — 1,134 cases

July 8 — 1,149 cases

July 9 — 1,157 cases

July 10 — 1,181 cases

July 13 — 1,200 cases

July 14 — 1,229 cases

July 15 — 1,262 cases

July 16 — 1,283 cases

July 17 — 1,287 cases

July 20 — 1,290 cases

July 21 — 1,322 cases

July 22 — 1,382 cases

July 23 — 1,433 cases

July 24 — 1,451 cases

July 27 — 1,478 cases

July 28 — 1,489 cases

July 29 — 1,498 cases

July 30 — 1,507 cases

July 31 — 1,521 cases

Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases

Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases

Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases

Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases

Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases

Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases

Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases

Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases

Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases

Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases

Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases

Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases

Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases

Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases

Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases

Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases

Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases

Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases

Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases

Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases

Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases

Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases

Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases

Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases

Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases

Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases

Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases

Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases

Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases

Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases

Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases

Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases

Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases

Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases

Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases

Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases

Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases

Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases

Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases

Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases

Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases

Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases

Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases

Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases

Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases

Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases

Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases

Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases

Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases

Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases

Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases

Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases

Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases

Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases

Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases

The Sampson County Health Department on Monday reported 35 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since Friday, according to the department’s daily report.

There have been 2,717 positive cases of COVID-19 in Sampson to date. Three deaths last week brought the total COVID-19 fatalities in the county to 31.

Of those total 2,717 positives, dating back to March, 2,026 were deemed to have recovered as of Monday, a number that is unchanged from middle of last week, when the recoveries boosted by 73. Accounting for Sampson’s 31 deaths, and factoring in the reported recoveries, there were 660 active cases in Sampson as of Monday — an increase of 35 since end of last week, a reflection of the new cases, with no new recoveries.

To date, there have been 7,491 COVID-19 tests performed in Sampson, to include 4,760 total negative tests along with the 2,717 positives, according to local health officials. There were 14 tests whose results were still pending as of Monday.

Statewide as of noon Monday, there were 261,742 laboratory-confirmed cases (8,750 newly reported cases) and 4,170 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 88 from Thursday), according to the numbers released through the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) COVID-19 dashboard.

There were 1,193 currently hospitalized and 3,863,108 COVID-19 tests performed in North Carolina as of noon Monday, the most recent figures showed.

North Carolina moved into Phase 3 earlier this month, and in previous weeks, state and public health officials continued to watch key COVID-19 trends to determine whether any further restrictions could be eased when the current Executive Order was set to expire this past Friday, Oct. 23.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced last week, just two days before that executive order was set to expire, that North Carolina will remain paused in Phase 3 for three more weeks as health officials continue to monitor the state’s viral trends.

North Carolina has seen increased hospitalizations and trajectory of cases in recent weeks. Cooper reiterated the importance of wearing masks, social distancing, and using good judgment despite fatigue or frustration with the pandemic.

“As this pandemic continues, I know it’s difficult and tiring to keep up our guard, especially when we’re gathered with people we love. But it’s necessary. No one wants to spread COVID-19 accidentally to friends or family, so we must keep prevention at the forefront,” Cooper stated. “Wearing a mask shows you care about people. Wearing a mask is an easy way to protect our communities and look out for each other. Confronting the virus head on and doing our part as individuals is good for our health and good for our economy.”

Earlier this week, the NCDHHS added demographic data for hospitalizations to the virtual dashboard. Data is provided by age, gender, race and ethnicity for patients who were newly admitted to the hospital and confirmed or suspected to be positive for COVID-19 at the time of admission.

Increase in clusters

In the past two weeks, North Carolina has seen an increase in COVID-19 clusters from social events and other gatherings such as parties, family gatherings, weddings and funerals according to a new weekly report the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services added today to the NC COVID-19 Dashboard. The department has also released new guidance for private gatherings.

“I know people want and need to come together, particularly as we head into the holiday season. At the same time, no one wants to spread COVID-19 to their family and friends,” said NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy K. Cohen. “The best defense is to wear a mask every time you are with someone you don’t live with; maintain social distancing, limit any gathering to a small number of people and host it outside; and wash your hands frequently.”

The COVID-19 Clusters in North Carolina report includes total cumulative reported clusters, cases and deaths broken down by type of cluster since May 22, 2020 and graphs per type of cluster showing trends over time. The report will be updated each Monday by 4 p.m., according to state officials.

In addition to social gatherings, the report shows an increase in September for cases associated with clusters in religious gatherings. NCDHHS has a toolkit for faith leaders that includes actions faith leaders can take to help slow the spread of COVID-19 (also available in Spanish). Other findings from the report include cases associated with clusters in meat and poultry processing plants decreasing since early May and clusters in college and university settings peaking in late August.

The cluster data provided in the report is limited to clusters that have been voluntarily reported or identified through case investigation and contact tracing efforts. While congregate living settings, schools and child care programs are required to report outbreaks or clusters to their local health department, other settings are not.

As community spread of COVID-19 continues in North Carolina, clusters of cases are being identified in workplaces, educational settings and many other community locations. Identifying and responding to COVID-19 clusters helps local health departments and the state implement prevention and control measures, identify risk factors and understand settings where transmission of COVID-19 is most likely to occur.

NCDHHS defines clusters of COVID-19 in non-congregate living settings as:

• A minimum of 5 cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period, and

• Plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases, meaning cases are present in the same general setting during the same time period without a more likely source of exposure for identified cases (e.g., household or close contact to a confirmed case in another setting).

Cases and deaths included in the report represent only those linked to clusters meeting the above definition. Clusters are included if they were reported to public health on or after May 22, 2020, the date the cluster definition was published; the exception is clusters in meat and poultry processing facilities, which were tracked beginning in April 2020.

Spread of COVID-19 is most likely to occur in indoor settings with large numbers of people, particularly those where mask use and social distancing are not being observed. While clusters in some settings have decreased over time, continuing clusters in many workplace and community settings reinforces the need for all North Carolinians to practice the 3 W’s: Wear, Wait, and Wash.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.