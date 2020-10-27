Active casesrise; 35 newones reported

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases May 4 — 96 cases May 5 — 100 cases May 6 — 120 cases May 7 — 129 cases May 8 — 140 cases May 11 — 171 cases May 12 — 177 cases May 13 — 193 cases May 14 — 211 cases May 15 — 224 cases May 18 — 257 cases May 19 — 267 cases May 20 — 302 cases May 21 — 314 cases May 22 — 333 cases May 26 — 392 cases May 27 — 402 cases May 28 — 413 cases May 29 — 429 cases June 1 — 479 cases June 2 — 501 cases June 3 — 510 cases June 4 — 545 cases June 5 — 563 cases June 8 — 606 cases June 9 — 630 cases June 10 — 637 cases June 11 — 681 cases June 12 — 707 cases June 15 — 749 cases June 16 — 764 cases June 17 — 804 cases June 18 — 823 cases June 19 — 859 cases June 22 — 890 cases June 23 — 927 cases June 24 — 940 cases June 25 — 954 cases June 26 — 977 cases June 29 — 1,013 cases June 30 — 1,057 cases July 1 — 1,077 cases July 2 — 1,085 cases July 6 — 1,122 cases July 7 — 1,134 cases July 8 — 1,149 cases July 9 — 1,157 cases July 10 — 1,181 cases July 13 — 1,200 cases July 14 — 1,229 cases July 15 — 1,262 cases July 16 — 1,283 cases July 17 — 1,287 cases July 20 — 1,290 cases July 21 — 1,322 cases July 22 — 1,382 cases July 23 — 1,433 cases July 24 — 1,451 cases July 27 — 1,478 cases July 28 — 1,489 cases July 29 — 1,498 cases July 30 — 1,507 cases July 31 — 1,521 cases Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases

The Sampson County Health Department on Monday reported 35 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since Friday, according to the department’s daily report.

There have been 2,717 positive cases of COVID-19 in Sampson to date. Three deaths last week brought the total COVID-19 fatalities in the county to 31.

Of those total 2,717 positives, dating back to March, 2,026 were deemed to have recovered as of Monday, a number that is unchanged from middle of last week, when the recoveries boosted by 73. Accounting for Sampson’s 31 deaths, and factoring in the reported recoveries, there were 660 active cases in Sampson as of Monday — an increase of 35 since end of last week, a reflection of the new cases, with no new recoveries.

To date, there have been 7,491 COVID-19 tests performed in Sampson, to include 4,760 total negative tests along with the 2,717 positives, according to local health officials. There were 14 tests whose results were still pending as of Monday.

Statewide as of noon Monday, there were 261,742 laboratory-confirmed cases (8,750 newly reported cases) and 4,170 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 88 from Thursday), according to the numbers released through the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) COVID-19 dashboard.

There were 1,193 currently hospitalized and 3,863,108 COVID-19 tests performed in North Carolina as of noon Monday, the most recent figures showed.

North Carolina moved into Phase 3 earlier this month, and in previous weeks, state and public health officials continued to watch key COVID-19 trends to determine whether any further restrictions could be eased when the current Executive Order was set to expire this past Friday, Oct. 23.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced last week, just two days before that executive order was set to expire, that North Carolina will remain paused in Phase 3 for three more weeks as health officials continue to monitor the state’s viral trends.

North Carolina has seen increased hospitalizations and trajectory of cases in recent weeks. Cooper reiterated the importance of wearing masks, social distancing, and using good judgment despite fatigue or frustration with the pandemic.

“As this pandemic continues, I know it’s difficult and tiring to keep up our guard, especially when we’re gathered with people we love. But it’s necessary. No one wants to spread COVID-19 accidentally to friends or family, so we must keep prevention at the forefront,” Cooper stated. “Wearing a mask shows you care about people. Wearing a mask is an easy way to protect our communities and look out for each other. Confronting the virus head on and doing our part as individuals is good for our health and good for our economy.”

Earlier this week, the NCDHHS added demographic data for hospitalizations to the virtual dashboard. Data is provided by age, gender, race and ethnicity for patients who were newly admitted to the hospital and confirmed or suspected to be positive for COVID-19 at the time of admission.

Increase in clusters

In the past two weeks, North Carolina has seen an increase in COVID-19 clusters from social events and other gatherings such as parties, family gatherings, weddings and funerals according to a new weekly report the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services added today to the NC COVID-19 Dashboard. The department has also released new guidance for private gatherings.

“I know people want and need to come together, particularly as we head into the holiday season. At the same time, no one wants to spread COVID-19 to their family and friends,” said NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy K. Cohen. “The best defense is to wear a mask every time you are with someone you don’t live with; maintain social distancing, limit any gathering to a small number of people and host it outside; and wash your hands frequently.”

The COVID-19 Clusters in North Carolina report includes total cumulative reported clusters, cases and deaths broken down by type of cluster since May 22, 2020 and graphs per type of cluster showing trends over time. The report will be updated each Monday by 4 p.m., according to state officials.

In addition to social gatherings, the report shows an increase in September for cases associated with clusters in religious gatherings. NCDHHS has a toolkit for faith leaders that includes actions faith leaders can take to help slow the spread of COVID-19 (also available in Spanish). Other findings from the report include cases associated with clusters in meat and poultry processing plants decreasing since early May and clusters in college and university settings peaking in late August.

The cluster data provided in the report is limited to clusters that have been voluntarily reported or identified through case investigation and contact tracing efforts. While congregate living settings, schools and child care programs are required to report outbreaks or clusters to their local health department, other settings are not.

As community spread of COVID-19 continues in North Carolina, clusters of cases are being identified in workplaces, educational settings and many other community locations. Identifying and responding to COVID-19 clusters helps local health departments and the state implement prevention and control measures, identify risk factors and understand settings where transmission of COVID-19 is most likely to occur.

NCDHHS defines clusters of COVID-19 in non-congregate living settings as:

• A minimum of 5 cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period, and

• Plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases, meaning cases are present in the same general setting during the same time period without a more likely source of exposure for identified cases (e.g., household or close contact to a confirmed case in another setting).

Cases and deaths included in the report represent only those linked to clusters meeting the above definition. Clusters are included if they were reported to public health on or after May 22, 2020, the date the cluster definition was published; the exception is clusters in meat and poultry processing facilities, which were tracked beginning in April 2020.

Spread of COVID-19 is most likely to occur in indoor settings with large numbers of people, particularly those where mask use and social distancing are not being observed. While clusters in some settings have decreased over time, continuing clusters in many workplace and community settings reinforces the need for all North Carolinians to practice the 3 W’s: Wear, Wait, and Wash.

