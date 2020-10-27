CARES funding comes to Autryville

AUTRYVILLE — Leaders from Autryville recently announced that the town received $36,000 for expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, funds will be used for the recovery process. Autryville commissioners made a vote to give the majority of the money to help residents, non-profits, and businesses within the town limits.

“We understand that this pandemic has affected everyone in different ways, so we have created an application process in order to administer these grants,” Autryville officials stated in a Facebook post.

The individual grant program is designed to reimburse reimburse residents for some of their expenses incurred as a result of hardship from the COVID-19 pandemic and the state-mandated restrictions. According to the posted application, “these expenses may include rent, mortgage, utility bills, childcare expenses, etc.” in order to avoid eviction or foreclosure. No reimbursements will be allowed for expenses incurred before March 10, 2020 when Gov. Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency for COVID-19 or for expenses already covered by other COVID-19 related grants or social welfare programs.

For non-profits, expenses may include funds used to enhance public hygiene and safety at the applicants facility, expenses you incurred due to closure, etc. If funds are requested for reimbursement of rent, utilities, or expenditures related to interruption of normal operations, the applicant must attest to the time the business was closed or impacted. Small businesses may also include funds to enhance public hygiene and safety at your business, expenses incurred due to closure or hardships.

The deadline to submit applications is Tuesday, Nov. 17. For additional information, visit www.townofautryville.com or contact town officials at 910-590-6068.