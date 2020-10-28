Christmas Parade canceled

Children enjoy riding and waving from Sampson Regional Medical Canter’s float in a past Christmas parade. File photo|Sampson Independent

Another casualty of the COVID pandemic, the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas Parade is going by the wayside this year.

”Out of an abundance of caution, we are announcing the cancellation of the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade scheduled to take place Saturday, December 12th, in downtown Clinton,” a notice from the Chamber and executive director Kiley Jones stated.

The Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce has hosted the annual Christmas Parade for more than 50 years, drawing large crowds of spectators and participants to the city’s downtown area, who have been able to see floats, marching bands, dancers and Santa Claus himself.

“The number one priority for the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce is the health and safety of our parade marchers, which includes many members of our Armed Forces, first responders, schools and our community college, as well as spectators, volunteers, and staff,” the Chamber statement, sent to Chamber members, sponsors and others, read.

Many community partners and organizations have cancelled or postponed events that coincide with the parade over concerns for their members, due to the inability to effectively enforce social distancing, Chamber officials noted. Also taken into consideration was that the event would be in direct conflict with Gov. Roy Cooper’s current Plan of Reopening Phase 3, which prohibits parades with over 50 people in attendance. Cooper last week extended Phase 3, citing key trends — cases, deaths and hospitalizations — that were going the wrong way.

“Although the state could potentially be under a different Phase in December, the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce does not feel that there would be sufficient time to organize a Christmas Parade,” the Chamber notice stated. “As a community, we have a collective responsibility to work together to avoid spreading the disease, and the decision to cancel the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade in the City of Clinton is based solely on the need to protect public health.

“We know the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade in the City of Clinton is a time-honored community tradition that many look forward to each year, and we thank the citizens of Sampson County for their patience and understanding,” the statement continued. “We regret any inconvenience this cancellation may cause for the parade’s sponsors, participants, and loyal attendees. We look forward to future events which celebrate and promote Sampson County.“

