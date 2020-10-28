Re-entry delayed until January

Powell Bradshaw Students receive instruction and information on future careers during an automotive shop class at Midway High School. File Photo | Sampson Independent Members of the Sampson County Schools Board of Education participate in a Monday meeting. The board voted 6-1 to stick with the freshmen-only face-to-face plan until Jan. 5, 2021. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent

With recommendations for sophomores and upperclassmen to continue virtual learning through the first semester, Sampson County’s Board of Education approved the COVID-19 plan from district officials.

For the majority of members, the decision made during a Monday meeting was a change of heart from last week’s work session.

Under the direction of Interim Superintendent Dr. Stewart Hobbs and principals, freshmen recently returned to buildings for face-to-face instruction, one day each week. The academic year for all high school students started with remote learning, known as Plan C. Through spacing and safety measures, teachers believe freshmen should be in classrooms since they’re transitioning from middle school.

Five out of seven board members expressed how they wanted all high schoolers to have the same in-class opportunities at an Oct. 20 meeting. Following a presentation from Hobbs on Monday about COVID-19 cases, the board voted 6-1 to stick with the freshmen-only plan until Jan. 5, 2021. Board member Kim Schmidlin voted against it.

“I understand that the fear associated with rising numbers,” Schmidlin said. “We have so much more testing, I think we’ve got to expect that there’s going to be rising numbers. But the fact that there’s testing also allows us to isolate those people who are positive and we’re seeing that in health care.

“The thing about identification and positives, that’s not the end of the world,” she said. “That actually is a good thing. We’re identifying those people who are positive and quarantining and isolating them instead of continuing to be in the work environment or the school environment.”

She continued and said that COVID-19 therapeutics and other treatments are improving with a vaccine in the works.

“The death rate for COVID-19 is about a half of a percent … a half of a percent,” Schmidlin said. “We’re closing our schools down for a virus that for most people is asymptomatic, mildly symptomatic.”

During the public comment portion of the meeting, Allison Godwin, a local teacher and parent of three, spoke about her concerns about remote learning and the challenges it brings while talking about the experience of her children.

“My heart is breaking for all students, but especially the seniors who have looked forward to this year for most of their lives,” Godwin said. “Hanging out with friends, school clubs, school events, high school football games and other sports are pretty much nonexistent now. I ask you to please open our schools and allow our kids to get back to quality education and get back to their school life.”

From an academic standpoint, Schmidlin referred to Godwin’s comments and said the risk for students include losing foundational skills in the classroom that will be difficult to recover. She was also concerned about the emotional, social, and behavioral aspects as well.

“We’re never going to get this time back,” Schmidlin said. “I understand fear, but as a school system we shouldn’t let fear drive us. The CDC is saying get kids back in schools. Our neighboring schools are getting kids back in school. I believe that we are doing a disservice to our students, which is our number one objective as board members. When we raise our hands, that is the number one thing that we swore to do, was to do the best that we could as far providing a sound education for our students. I believe by holding off until January, we’re doing our 10th-, 11th-, and 12th-graders a great disservice.”

Board member Eleanor Bradshaw said she doesn’t disagree with Schmidlin, while mentioning her grandchildren who she wants to see back in school.

“But I respect the recommendations and the comments from the teachers and the principals and their fears of not being able to handle it and because of their fear of the cases going up and cases in the school,” Bradshaw said. “I understand both sides.”

For lower grade groups, pre-K through eighth-grade students will continue with face-to-face instruction two days a week under Plan B. The other days will be spent learning virtually.

During Hobbs presentation before the vote, he said he prays for a day when all restrictions are lifted and students can get back in school. But like other officials, he’s erring on the side of caution. Since last Tuesday, there has been 15 positive tests in schools, including five reported Tuesday. It was also said that there was 23 exposures, which brings the total amount of exposures to 253.

“We’re not sure how many people will be quarantined from today,” Hobbs said. “We had two teachers and three students that tested positive. They have been in the building. The health department is doing contact tracing.”

While discussing the high school matter, Hobbs presented a report on how the students would be divided. If all high school students were to return for one day, there would be a discrepancy at schools with how everyone is grouped under a four-day system because of the number of students who signed up for remote learning.

During the October work session, Chair Sonya Powell questioned if student-athletes should play sports if they opt-out from going to classes. The matter was listed on the agenda for Monday’s meeting, but it was not discussed since a decision was made to keep sophomores, juniors and seniors on remote learning.

“Because that motion just passed, there’s no need to discuss (athletics) because all of the kids are still on the same even keel,” Powell said.