Toys for Tots deadline coming up

With Christmas less than 60 days away, Carmen Jones and volunteers from Toys For Tots are working to make sure children in six local counties smile on that special day.

The deadline to sign up to receive gifts is midnight Saturday, Oct. 31. Jones, local coordinating officer, doesn’t want families in needs to miss out.

“We’re trying to help as many people as possible because of the pandemic,” Jones said. “We know there’s a lot of people who need help.”

Toys for Tots started in 1947 when the late Major Bill Hendricks and a group of Marines Reservists distributed more than 5,000 toys to needy children in Los Angeles. The idea was suggested by his wife, Diane Hendricks. Since then, more than 540 million toys have been donated to 251 million less fortunate kids. According to the local branch of the organization, 17,811 toys were distributed and more than 9,000 children received them.

Families in Sampson, Bladen, Duplin, Hoke, and Wayne counties may visit www.toysfortots.org or https://inner-coastal-plain-nc.toysfortots.org to be placed on a list.

“We would like to reinforce and remind them that the deadline is coming up,” Jones said. “We’re always taking donations, but we’re just trying to reach out to the ones who need help so they can get the applications in.”

Contest underway

During the year, many businesses show support for Toys for Tots. One of them is the local Performance Automotive group. With Halloween approaching, they’re raising awareness about the program during a free costume contest for adults and pets and throughout the year. Since its arrival in Sampson County, Toy for Tots have received support from Performance as a major sponsor.

The contest started out of concern about kids not being able to dress up and get candy for Halloween because of COVID-19. During the week, community members can visit the dealership to have their picture taken at a photo booth before it’s posted to Facebook. Sweet treats are also included for visitors. To participate, contestants can visit from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Performance Ford at 213 Southeast Blvd., Clinton.

“The pictures of the kids and pets have been wonderful,” said Victoria Hitzman, marketing director. “It’s been a lot of fun.”

On Halloween night, the winners will be announced and the contest is open to all ages. The prizes include $100 for best costume for children under 14; best costume over 12; and best group of three or more. Assorted prizes will be given to scariest costume, funniest costume, and cutest costume. Winners will be determined by picture with the most likes on the Performance Facebook page.

“They can come in costume or not on Halloween to get their prizes,” Hitzman said.

Furry companions can get in on the action too. A pet contest is also being held by Performance. Pets can have their pictures taken too. Treats and cash prizes will be awarded. To participate, owners can visit from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this week, at Performance Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 605 Warsaw Road, Clinton.

Prizes for $50 will be awarded for best small breed costume; large breed; groups; and best exotic animals besides cats and dogs. Hitzman said pets such as lizards, frogs and even horses can join too.

“At the Dodge store, we’re really pet friendly,” Hitzman said. “Three of us bring our dogs to work with us everyday. I thought since some of us goofy people dress up our dogs, we can have a pet costume content.”

She added that some owners don’t like to dress up their big macho dogs, but in the spirit of Halloween, prizes for “tricks” will be accepted.

“Bring good dogs,” she said with a chuckle. “Don’t bring any aggressive ones in.”

