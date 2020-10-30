Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.)

Arrests/citations

• Oct. 22 — Thaddeus Avance Henry, 63, of 3798 Mintz Road, Roseboro, was charged with animal cruelty. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Nov. 16.

• Oct. 22 — Tammy Lynn McCraw, 51, of 59 Rossie Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with communicating threats and assault by pointing a gun. No bond set; court date is Nov. 24.

• Oct. 22 — Jonathan Lee Smith, 44, of 100 Glory Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with injury to personal property. Bond set at $500; court date is Nov. 18.

• Oct. 23 — Bradley James Smith, 29, of 106 Howard St., Salemburg, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Nov. 17.

• Oct. 23 — Pedro Perez, 44, of 188 Lakewood School Road, Salemburg, was charged with littering more than 15 pounds. No bond set; court date is Dec. 8.

• Oct. 23 — Annie Hunt Wright, 63, of 207 Bluegrass Lane, Roseboro, was charged with communicating threats and simple assault. No bond set; court date is Dec. 15.

• Oct. 23 — James Edward Schumaker, 27, of 308 Park Ave., Clinton, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond set; court date was Oct. 28.

• Oct. 24 — Wornell Brothers, 36, of 4109 Old Mintz Hwy., Roseboro, was charged with driving under the influence, driving while license revoked and possession of a weapon of mass destruction. Bond set at $4,000; court date is Oct. 30.

• Oct. 24 — Troy Daniel Langtry, 57, of 915 Middle Road, Dunn, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Oct. 30.

• Oct. 24 — Raymond Howard Spears, 65, of 80 Phillips Road, Dunn, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Dec. 9.

• Oct. 24 — Jose Yeret Hernandez-Tinoco, 29, of 230 Old Hickory Lane, Godwin, was charged with driving while impaired and no operator’s license. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Nov. 16.

• Oct. 25 — Kevin Michael Baker, 43, of 6939 Wickersham Drive, Fayetteville, was charged with driving under the influence, possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Dec. 16.

• Oct. 25 — Erica C. Wynn, 44, of 57 South White Lake Ave., Garland, was charged with injury to real property. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 29.

• Oct. 25 — Brian Kelly Bailey, 43, of 1723 Jones St., Statesville, was charged with interfering with an electronic monitor device. Bond set at $500; court date is Nov. 18.

• Oct. 25 — Tyler Allen Sturdevant, 28, of 2514 Victory Gardens Lane, Wilmington, was charged with possession of heroin, reckless driving and failure to comply with restricted driving. Bond set at $50,200; court date was Oct. 25.

• Oct. 25 — Ralph Daniel Myers, 44, of 784 Bowden Road, Turkey, was charged with larceny. Bond set at $500; court date is Nov. 17.

• Oct. 25 — Ernest Vann McCallum, 28, of 203 N. Wilmington Ave., Dunn, was charged with fictitious information to officer, resisting public officer and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Bond set at $4,000; court date is Nov. 9.

• Oct. 25 — Avante Jakell James, 18, of 1888 Old Mintz Hwy., Roseboro, was charged with breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, larceny and possession of stolen goods/property. Bond set at $25,000.

• Oct. 26 — Jessie Danzig Robinson, 26, of 300 Jones St., Salemburg, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver MDMA and probation violation. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Nov. 12.

• Oct. 26 — Felicia Marchell Shields, 38, of 46 Colt Lane, Dunn, was charged with insurance fraud. Bond set at $500; court date is Nov. 13.

• Oct. 26 — Brandon Lee Wynn, 39, of 1107 Harmony Church Road, Clinton, was charged with nonsupport child and injury to personal property. No bond listed; court date is Dec. 8.

• Oct. 27 — Nahum Aguilar-Garcia, 29, of 213 Elm St., Clinton, was charged with assault by strangulation, assault inflicting serious injury in presence of a minor and assault on a female. No bond listed; court date is Nov. 13.

• Oct. 27 — Johnnie Ray Williams, 59, of 1100 Cooper Road, Salemburg, was charged with assault on a female and sexual battery. No bond listed; court date is Dec. 15.

• Oct. 27 — Addison Lee Ellington, 21, of 67 Puryear Lane, Dunn, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, communicating threats and harassing phone calls. No bond set; court date is Nov. 13.

