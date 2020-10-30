Roseboro ES hosts drive -thru museum

A display featuring information regarding crops such as cabbage was part of the outdoor exhibit. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Ralph Washington, a fourth-grade teacher, directs traffic during the science and social studies event. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent A display of the African Savanna is featured in the exhibit. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent

ROSEBORO — After students completed social studies and science projects, their teachers didn’t want COVID-19 to stop the community from seeing their creations.

Roseboro Elementary School hosted its Science & Social Studies Drive-Thru Exhibit Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot. Ralph Washington, a fourth-grade science and social studies teacher, created the idea for the exhibit. The event is held inside the building each year, but due to COVID-19, everything was held outside.

“This is a way for us doing our parent involvement and giving back to the community,” Washington said. “It’s letting our community know that even though we’re in a pandemic and that we’re not in school full time, our students are still doing things. We just wanted everybody to come out and see our students’ accomplishments.”

Second-grade students presented weather-related projects while third-grader learners made displays on the life cycle of plants. Fourth-grade classes focused on ecosystems and fifth-grade presented Native American education. Carrie White, a fifth-grade teacher, was one of several assistants. She expressed how it was a way for everyone to see their work.

“Even though they’re not in the building, they’re still learning and participating,” White said.

During the event, teachers had fun wearing costumes. Students also received goodie bags and education on Red Ribbon Week, the largest drug abuse prevention campaign.

Principal Tonya Colwell thanked teachers for their participation to get parents and students involved to see all the projects, which will be shown on the school’s website.

“Parent and student engagement is huge, especially now during this pandemic,” Colwell said. “The teachers are continuing to work hard to educate all of our students.”

