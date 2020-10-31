Veterans Day coming to cable

DeOndra Peterson, a solo recording artist, sings during a filming for the upcoming Veterans Day observance. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Richard Carr, project and communications specialist for Sampson County, checks camera angles. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Ray Jordan, executive director of the Sampson Exposition Center, adjust lights and sound levels. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Jean Hatch plays the piano during a filming to honor veterans. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Together, Ray Jordan and and Richard Carr review a recording to make sure everything is right for broadcasting. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent

Under stage lights and in front of flags of America’s military branches, Jean Hatch played piano while Dwight Williams Jr. sang “Keep the Home Fires Burning.”

They had a small audience of people who clapped after the last note was played Thursday when cameras stopped recording. Due to COVID-19 and adjusting to a new normal, the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center will not be packed with community members for the 22nd Annual Veterans Day Celebration. But thanks to cameras and Star TV Cable, everyone will have a chance to watch at home.

“I don’t think we can do enough to honor the people who were willing to sacrifice their lives for our freedom,” said Hatch, an organist at First Baptist Church after the filming.

Star Communications is broadcasting the program at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, on channels 16 and 316. The broadcast will also be shown on Sampson County Government’s YouTube.

Ray Jordan, executive director of the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center, sparked the idea for broadcasting the live service. He has been involved with the program for more than 20 years. Like many residents in Sampson County, the celebration means to a lot to him as the son of Billy Ray Jordan, who served in the National Guard.

“Because of the COVID, we can’t do it person, but we still got to honor the veterans on this special day,” Jordan said.

DeOndra Peterson, a solo recording artist, went to the stage next to perform a song, “Wind Beneath My Wings.” Jordan adjusted sound levels while wearing headphones, while she stood centered stage.

“I enjoy participating in the Veterans Program every year and I would like to thank them for inviting me again,” DeOndra said.

Some of the other participants include members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7547, Boy Scouts Troop 71, and many other community members. The annual Veterans Day Celebration is sponsored and presented by the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce, the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center, the municipality government of Sampson County, the Sampson County Office of Veterans Services and the Veterans Council.

With the pandemic, Ann Knowles, executive director of the Sampson County Office of Veterans Services, was afraid that Sampson County wouldn’t have any celebrations or observances. One of them was Memorial Day, which was held locally at Sampson County Veterans Park.

“It’s absolutely a blessing,” Knowles said about the production being shown on Star TV. “It’s a tribute to all of those that have served and a tribute to the families of those who didn’t come home.”

Knowles expressed how the families of veterans are always in the thoughts of Sampsonians, especially during times like Veterans Day and Memorial Day.

“But as I always say, every day is Veterans Day,” she said. “This is for them to know that we’re there. We prayed for them while they were on active duty and we have prayed for them since and we’re still here for them.

“We thank each and every one, rather they were in the war or at the home base, because it takes everyone to get it done,” Knowles said. “We thank every who have given their sacrifice for us.”

A replay of Sampson’s Veterans Day program will be shown again at 7 p.m. on the following dates: Wednesday, Nov. 11; Friday, Nov. 13; Saturday, Nov. 14; and Sunday, Nov. 15.

Richard Carr, project and communications specialist for Sampson County’s administration and deputy clerk to the board of commissioners, filmed and edited the program. Along with others involved in the production, he’s looking forward to everyone tuning in.

“The courage and selfless sacrifice demonstrated by veterans over the years has granted us the precious freedom we enjoy today,” Carr said. “It is my opinion that we should always make it our goal to celebrate and show honor to those who have served, and this annual program gives us the opportunity to do just that.”

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.