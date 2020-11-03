Historic early voting in Sampson

Voters line up on the first morning of early voting on Oct. 15 at the old Badcock Furniture building in Clinton, one of five early voting sites in Sampson. The 17-day one-stop voting period saw massive voter turnout in Sampson and across North Carolina. 5 Facts About Election Security in 2020 1. Under state law, all voting systems used in North Carolina must use paper ballots, producing a paper trail that can be recounted and audited. Every voter in all 100 counties will cast a paper ballot. 2. Election night results are always unofficial. In the days that follow the election, election officials will ensure every eligible ballot is counted. They will audit and certify the results. This is a regular process after each election. 3. In North Carolina, about 2,660 polling places will be open on Election Day and perhaps one million voters will cast ballots on November 3. Unexpected issues arise during every election, such as power outages, voting equipment malfunctions, tabulator or printer jams and long lines at some voting places. These are not indications of malicious activity, and processes are in place to respond to each of these scenarios. 4. Because of COVID-19, North Carolinians are voting by mail in record numbers this year. All ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day to be counted. Because of the surge in by-mail voting, more ballots than usual will be counted after Election Day. This means more North Carolinians will be able to vote successfully, despite the pandemic. 5. Every polling place is staffed with bipartisan, trained officials from the local community who take an oath to uphold state elections laws and work together to ensure election security. Bipartisan State and county boards of elections oversee all aspects of elections in North Carolina. Source: N.C. State Board of Elections

Sixty percent of Sampson County’s registered voting population has already cast their ballots, with a whopping 22,853 people opting to vote early leading up to Tuesday’s Election Day. That number far surpasses what this county has seen in previous Presidential elections.

According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, the 22,853 votes includes 21,072 one-stop votes at Sampson’s five physical one-stop locations during the 17-day early voting period and 1,781 made through the absentee process.

There are roughly 38,000 registered voters in Sampson County, a number that has remained fairly steady over the years.

According to Sampson Board of Elections numbers provided back in 2016, 15,228 early votes were cast in Sampson in that Presidential election. That figure exceeded early voting totals seen in both 2008 and 2012. There were 15,041 early voters in Sampson in 2008 and 14,562 in 2012, with absentee and other voting taken into account, according to local election records.

There were ultimately 26,073 ballots cast in Sampson as part of the 2016 Presidential election, roughly 68.5% of the registered voting populous in the county at the time. However, despite the boom in early voters, 2016 saw a smaller overall turnout than Presidential elections in 2008 and 2012, which tallied 26,310 and 26,430 voters, respectively.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3 (today) and polls across Sampson will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. with times to be extended for those in line.

Dwight Williams Jr., former Republican Party chairman in Sampson and current Sampson Board of Elections member, delivered the local turnout figures at a Monday Rotary Club meeting. He noted that if just half the remaining registered voters cast ballots on Tuesday, the county would see an unprecedented 80% turnout.

The 60% figure in Sampson follows a trend seen across North Carolina, which saw 62% of its registered voters complete ballots in the weeks leading up to Election Day.

More than 3.6 million people voted in person before early voting closed Saturday afternoon. In addition to those 3,615,919 one-stop votes cast, there were an additional 947,421 who voted absentee. Combined, that’s 4,563,340 people who voted early, 62% of the state’s 7,367,696 registered voters.

According to state elections officials, as of Monday afternoon, there are approximately 149,000 outstanding absentee ballots, the number of voters who requested an absentee ballot and have not yet voted.

In accordance with an Emergency Order issued back in July by the N.C. State Board of Elections, some locations have been changed to ensure sufficient space for social distancing and other measures, identify larger facilities for use as polling places. In Sampson, a few Election Day polling sites are being moved.

That includes the Garland Precinct, which is being moved from Garland Town Hall to the Garland Fire Station, at 375 W. 2nd Street, Garland; the Kitty Fork Precinct, which is being moved from Sampson County Farm Bureau to the North Carolina Army National Guard, at 101 Armory Road, Clinton; and the Mingo Precinct, which is moving from the Mingo Community Building to the Old Midway Elementary School, at 1500 Midway Elementary School Road, Dunn.

Anyone with questions should call the Sampson Board of Elections Office at 910-592-5796. The Sampson County Board of Elections can also be visited online, at www.sampsonnc.com/departments/boe, where you can find more information, including sample ballots and other pertinent materials related to the election and voting. The N.C. State Board of Elections can be visited at https://www.ncsbe.gov.

The N.C. State Board of Elections anticipates that the results reported by the end of election night will include 97 percent or more of all ballots cast in North Carolina in the 2020 general election, the state board said in a statement on its website.

“As always, the remaining ballots, including provisional ballots and absentee by-mail ballots that arrive after Election Day, will be counted and added to the totals during the post-election canvass period,” the statement read.

As they become available after all polls close Tuesday night, unofficial election results will be posted at the Election Results Dashboard.

“Please remember that all results reported on election night are unofficial. We will post results as quickly as possible, but our primary objective will be accuracy more than speed,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “State and county elections officials take many steps after every election to ensure all eligible votes are counted and the results are audited and accurate.”

The comprehensive list of Sampson County polling locations on Election Day are as follows:

Autryville

Autryville Town Hall, 215 S. Gray St., Autryville

Clement

Clement Civic Center, 3402 Maxwell Road, Autryville

Central Clinton

Clinton City Hall Auditorium, 221 Lisbon St., Clinton

East Clinton

Clinton Civic Center, 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton

Northeast Clinton

Sampson County Adult Day Care, 210 Fisher Drive, Clinton

Southwest Clinton

Clinton Fire Station, 222 Wall St., Clinton

West Clinton

Sampson Community College, 1801 Sunset Ave., Clinton

Garland

Garland Fire Station, 375 W. 2nd St., Garland

Giddensville

Piney Grove Fire Station, 471 Goshen Church Road, Faison

Harrells

Harrells Fire Department Training Center, 915 Ward Road, Harrells

Herring

Herring Fire Station, 2021 Rabbit St., Clinton

Ingold

Union Elementary School Gym, 10400 Taylors Bridge Hwy., Clinton

Keener

Halls Fire Station, 7730 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton

Kitty Fork

North Carolina Army National Guard, 101 Armory Road, Clinton

Lakewood

Lakewood High School Gym 245 Lakewood School Road, Salemburg

Mingo

Old Midway Elementary School, 1500 Midway Elem School Road, Dunn

Newton Grove

Newton Grove Fire Station, 313 W. Weeksdale St., Newton Grove

Plainview

Plainview Fire Station, 5041 Plainview Highway, Dunn,

Roseboro

Roseboro Municipal Building 101 W. Pleasant Street, Roseboro

Rowan

Rowan Community Building, 50 Reedsford Road, Clinton

Salemburg

Salemburg Town Hall, 100 Methodist Drive, Salemburg

Turkey

Turkey Town Hall, 51 Market St., Turkey

Westbrook

Westbrook Community Building, 4431 Newton Grove Hwy., Newton Grove

