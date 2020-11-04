Walking to be strong

Wayne Bass and Kristen Stoops participate in the second annual 3K Walk for Traumatic Grief Awareness, which was dedicated to their daughter, McKenzie Reynolds. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Supporters of the second annula 3K Walk walk through downtown with the help of an officer from the Clinton Police Department. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Nekitta Sutton, right, leads the second annual 3K Walk for Traumatic Grief Awareness. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Participants of the second Traumatic Grief Awareness walk from Newkirk Park. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent

While holding a boombox, Nekitta Sutton provided music for supporters of Traumatic Grief Awareness as they walked through downtown Clinton.

As the founder of Daddies Girl, Inc., Sutton led the group Saturday for the organization’s second annual 3K. This year, McKenzie Reynolds was in the thoughts and hearts of participants. The young Clinton resident was severely injured during a fatal wreck in August. Donations were collected to help the family with medical and travel expenses.

“We’re coming together to walk for McKenzie and to support her family during this traumatic time,” Sutton said.

Reynolds’ parents, Wayne Bass and Kristen Stoops, expressed their appreciation to everyone involved.

“I love it,” Bass said.

“It’s a wonderful thing and we couldn’t ask for any more,” Stoops added while wearing a hoodie with #KenzieStrong on the back. “These people didn’t even know McKenzie and they’ve taken time out of their day to do this for her. I know that she’s going to really appreciate it.

Reynolds was driving a car with three other passengers on Pine Ridge Road and collided with a tractor trailer, which was making a left turn out of a driveway. One passenger from the car was killed and the other two were transported to hospitals for injuries. She is now receiving treatment at WakeMed Hospital. She was in a coma, but her parents said she’s starting to wake up a little more.

“Her eyes are open and she’s starting to move her limbs a small bit … her legs and her arms,” Stoops said. “But she can’t respond.”

This year’s 3K Walk for Traumatic Grief Awareness began and ended at Newkirk Park before assistance was provided by the Clinton Police Department. Sutton started Daddies Girl, Inc. last year after the sudden passing of her parents James and Janice Watkins. She described traumatic grief as something lasting for a long period of time, which can be considered unhealthy at times when it comes to anxiety and depression.

“I’m thankful for the growth that I’ve seen since last year,” Sutton said while praising God. “It meant a lot to me to be there for those kids that was in that accident because I was in one before when I was their age. It’s good that I can take what I learned and share it with someone else.”

Reynolds’ friend, Jada Parker was riding with Reynolds during the accident. Before plans for the walk was finalized, the organization held a barbecue plate sale to raise money for Parker and other friends in the accident.

“I know that when she wakes up, she’s going to be very happy that we did this for her,” Parker said.

Videisha Royal,Parker’s mother, also walked through Clinton next to her daughter.

“You couldn’t ask for a better community to come together and show support for all of the kids who were in the car accident,” Royal said.

During the event Jolanda Smith shared her story about traumatic grief. The event was made possible through the help of volunteers such as Katina Johnson and vendors such as Hair by Mizz Nikki for applying eyelash cosmetics, with proceeds going towards the family.

Along with other individual donations, one of the major donations came from eType Apparel Co. Saturday’s walk is just of many efforts to help people grieving and to support the Sampson County area. In May, Daddies Girl gave away more than 100 packs of toilet paper during the nationwide shortage because of COVID-19 restrictions. In July, before the beginning of the 2020-2021 academic year, Daddies Girl, Inc. donated 500 face masks and hundreds of hand sanitizer bottles to Clinton City Schools.

“Right now, we’re just going to enjoy the holidays and whatever else God gives us to do next year, we’ll do that,” Sutton said while looking toward the future. “We’re praying for a larger turnout for our third annual walk.”

This story ran in Tuesday’s e-edition. It is offered here for the first time in print. Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.