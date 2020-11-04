Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Oct. 30 — Jessie Lynn Ammons, 32, of 738 Tyndall Town Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Nov. 13.

• Oct. 31 — Jasmiya Faison, 25, of 119 Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged with harassing phone call. No bond listed; court date is Dec. 17.

• Nov. 1 — Eric Dewayne Robinson, 27, of 138 Old Cotton Gin Road, Roseboro, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $10,000; court date not listed.

• Nov. 1 — Lamon Kaliq Boykin, 22, of 511 McKoy St., Clinton, was chargedf with driving while impaired and head lamp violation. No bond set; court date is Dec. 8.

• Nov. 2 — Wanda Jeanette Ferris, 42, of 465 King Road, Clinton, was charged with shoplifting and trespass. Bond set at $500; court date is Nov. 24.

• Nov. 2 — Ron Dandre Carter, 22, of 865 Cecil Odie Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of cocaine. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Nov. 13.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.