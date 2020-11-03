Presidential race goes into OT in NC

Many signs are placed in front of Roseboro’s Town Hall, which served as one of Sampson County’s 23 polling sites on Election Day.

Mary Brewer and Gilbert Owens, election officials, go over plans for the day at Salemburg Town Hall, one of many polling places in Sampson County.

Larry Robinson, an election official, makes sure equipment is clean after voters cast their ballots.

Campaign signs for the Biden/Harris and Trump/Pence ticket are posted outside of Salemburg’s Town Hall.

Nearly three-quarters of Sampson County’s registered voters cast their ballots in the 2020 Presidential Election, which still had no declared winner as North Carolina established itself as one of several swing states as the razor-thin contest went into day 2 on Wednesday.

The fate of the United States presidency hung in the balance Wednesday as Democratic challenger Joe Biden picked up a win in Wisconsin and fought President Donald Trump in other battleground states that could prove crucial in determining who wins the White House.

Neither candidate cleared the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House, and the margins were tight in several fiercely contested states. Top advisers for both Biden and Trump on Wednesday morning expressed confidence that they respectively had the likelier path to victory in the outstanding states.

As of Wednesday afternoon, those swing states included North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania, which had a small edge to Trump, and Michigan and Nevada, which were leaning Biden.

In Sampson, Trump breezed to an easy victory, taking a 61.3% to 37.9% margin here, according to unofficial election results. As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Trump had amassed nearly 50% of the vote to Biden’s 48.6%.

Historic voter turnout

There were 73.73% of ballots cast in Sampson County, which saw a high-water mark with 28,088 voters completing their ballots out of a registered population totaling 38,096.

Sixty percent of Sampson County’s registered voting population cast early ballots in October, with a whopping 22,973 people opting to vote early and absentee by-mail leading up to Tuesday’s Election Day. That number far surpasses what this county has seen in previous Presidential elections.

According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, the 22,973 votes included 21,093 one-stop votes at Sampson’s five physical one-stop locations during the 17-day early voting period and 1,880 made through the absentee process, according to updated state election figures.

The 21,093 one-stop votes in the 2020 Presidential Election in Sampson far exceeded the 15,228 early votes in 2016. the 14,562 in 2012 and the 15,041 in 2008, with absentee and other voting taken into account, according to local election records.

There were ultimately 26,073 ballots cast in Sampson as part of the 2016 Presidential election, roughly 68.9% of the registered voting populous of 37,834 in the county at the time. However, despite the boom in early voters, 2016 saw a smaller overall turnout than Presidential elections in 2008 and 2012, which tallied 26,310 and 26,430 voters, respectively.

Approximately 3.62 million people voted in person across North Carolina before early voting closed Saturday afternoon, or 62% of those registered in the state. In addition to those one-stop votes cast, there were an additional 977,186 who voted absentee by mail, according to figures available Wednesday.

Along with Election Day turnout, there were 5,487,252 total voters, 74.56% of the state’s 7,359,798 registered population, according to unofficial numbers via the NC State Board of Elections Results Dashboard.

The roughly 5.5 million voter turnout in the 2020 Presidential election was 75% of the total 7.36 million registered population.

That again exceeded the 4.77 million voters in 2016 (69% of the 6.92 million registered voters); the 4.54 million voters in 2012 (68% of the 6.66 million registered voters); and the 4.38 million voters in 2008 (70% of the 6.27 million registered voters at the time).

According to state elections officials, as of Wednesday afternoon, there were approximately 117,000 outstanding absentee ballots, the approximate number of voters who requested an absentee ballot and have not voted. That number does not yet account for voters who cast a ballot on Election Day, election officials said.

Razor-thin in swing states

The Associated Press called Wisconsin for Biden after election officials in the state said all outstanding ballots had been counted, save for a few hundred in one township and an expected small number of provisionals.

Trump’s campaign requested a recount. Statewide recounts in Wisconsin have historically changed the vote tally by only a few hundred votes; Biden leads by 0.624 percentage point out of nearly 3.3 million ballots counted.

It was unclear when or how quickly a national winner could be determined. The latest vote counts in Michigan gave Biden a small lead, but it was still too early to call the race

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said the president would formally request a Wisconsin recount, citing “irregularities in several Wisconsin counties,” and the campaign filed filed suit in Michigan to halt counting of ballots because it contended it wasn’t given “meaningful access” to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process

At the same time, hundreds of thousands of votes were still to be counted in Pennsylvania.

The margins were exceedingly tight in states across the country, with the candidates trading wins in battlegrounds. Trump picked up Florida, the largest of the swing states, while Biden flipped Arizona, a state that has reliably voted Republican in recent elections.

The campaign didn’t immediately make public a copy of the lawsuit and it wasn’t clear what areas they argue they were denied access. Republicans already are mounting legal challenges involving absentee votes in Pennsylvania and Nevada, contesting local decisions that could take on national significance in the close election.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump said he’ll take the presidential election to the Supreme Court, but it’s unclear what he meant in a country in which vote tabulations routinely continue beyond Election Day, and states largely set the rules for when the count has to end.

“We’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court — we want all voting to stop,” Trump told supporters at the White House.

But the voting is over. It’s only counting that is taking place across the nation. No state will count absentee votes that are postmarked after Election Day.

Biden’s campaign called Trump’s statement “outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect.”

“If the president makes good on his threat to go to court to try to prevent the proper tabulation of votes, we have legal teams standing by ready to deploy to resist that effort,” Biden Campaign Manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement. “And they will prevail.”

There is a pending Republican appeal at the Supreme Court over whether Pennsylvania can count votes that arrive in the mail from Wednesday to Friday, an extension ordered by the state’s top court over the objection of Republicans. That case does not involve ballots already cast and in the possession of election officials, even if they are yet to be counted.

The high court refused before the election to rule out those ballots, but conservative justices indicated they could revisit the issue after the election. The Supreme Court also refused to block an extension for the receipt and counting of absentee ballots in North Carolina beyond the three days set by state law.

Even a small number of contested votes could matter if either state determines the winner of the election and the gap between Trump and Biden is so small that a few thousand votes, or even a few hundred, could make the difference.

“As always, the remaining ballots, including provisional ballots and absentee by-mail ballots that arrive after Election Day, will be counted and added to the totals during the post-election canvass period,” a statement from the N.C. State Board of Elections said in a statement even prior to the election.

Council of State races

The Council of State contests were ridiculously close in every case, according to the unofficial election results.

In the governor’s race, Republican Dan Forest crused to an easy victory over Democrat incumbent Gov. Roy Cooper in Sampson, taking 58% of the vote with all precincts reporting. However, Cooper ultimately beat Forest in the contest, garnering 51.5% of the vote to Forest’s 47%.

Mark Robinson became the first black lieutenant governor in North Carolina, earning 51.7% of the vote to defeat Yvonne Lewis Holley, who had the remaining 48.3%.

Incumbents won in the N.C. Attorney General, N.C. Auditor, N.C. Commissioner of Agriculture and N.C. Commissioner of Insurance races, as Democrat Josh Stein, Democrat Beth A. Wood, Republican Steve Troxler and Republican Mike Causey all scored narrow victories.

N.C. Commissioner of Labor went to Republican Josh Dobson, who amassed 50.9% of the vote, while Democrat Elaine Marshall was reelected as N.C. Secretary of State, taking just over 51% of the vote.

Republican Catherine Truitt won the N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction race, getting 51.4% of the vote, while incumbent Dale R. Folwell was reelected N.C. Treasurer with 52.6% of the vote.

Of all of the Council of State races, Troxler’s 53.9% vote total was the largest percentage.

In the U.S. Senate race, Republican Thom Tillis took 58.7% of the vote in Sampson to Democrat challenger Cal Cunningham’s 37.8%, however the overall edge was much slimmer in the end, with Tillis taking 48.7 % of the vote to Cunningham’s 46.9%.

U.S. Rep. David Rouzer, the Republican incumbent, won a 4th term, taking Sampson County with more than 62% of the vote. The overall advantage was in line with the trend seen in Sampson, as Rouzer amassed more than 60% of the vote.

