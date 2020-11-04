Vet Parade turns 100

Dancers from a local academy participate in a previous Warsaw Veterans Day Parade. File Photo|Sampson Independent Clinton High JROTC participates in the parade during the Warsaw Veterans Day Parade. File Photo|Sampson Independent The Sudan Roadsters roll through the Warsaw Veterans Parade. File Photo|Sampson Independent

Warsaw officials and communities throughout North Carolina are preparing for one of oldest celebrations to honor veterans in the United States of America is coming soon.

The 100th Warsaw Veterans Day Parade is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7 in downtown Warsaw. Known as the most consecutive veterans Day Celebration in the country, the festival will feature many activities for the public with safety and social distancing measures in place due to COVID-19.

This year’s celebration is being presented by the Warsaw Chamber of Commerce. Carolyn Quinn, manager, is looking forward to the parade featuring military veterans, emergency departments, pageant queens, floats, businesses, nonprofits, Sudan Shriners, Scouts, and many more.

“I think it’s wonderful and fabulous,” Quinn said. I’m just so thrilled that we as a community have been able to have this parade since 1921 through everything — rain, sleet, snow, pretty weather and even COVID. But our main focus is on safety for everyone participating and attending.”

Due to regional events being canceled because of the virus pandemic, Quinn said a lot of groups and individuals signed up to show respect for veterans while promoting their organizations.

“We have a lot of units in the parade this year that we never had before,” Quinn said. “It’s not going to be the same thing over and over.”

The day is scheduled to start at 7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast hosted by the St. John’s Masonic Lodge No. 13, at Warsaw Baptist Church, 209 E. College St. A couple of hours later, side walk vendors and food trucks will be on Front Street for parade goers.

Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars are hosting a memorial service at Veterans Park, at 10 a.m. It will be followed by a presentation of parade marshals and honorees at 10:45 a.m. A flyover is coming next before the Special Forces Parachute Jump Team presents the United States Flag. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. starting at Front and Pollock Street before making a turn on Hill Street. Next the 1.5 mile route will go down Railroad Street to College Street and then to Pint Street.

At noon, the Warsaw Fire Department is hosting a barbecue lunch fundraiser. Due to COVID-19, dine-in options will not be available. Meals will be delivered to cars.

A new event for 2020 is a Boy Scout Flag Retirement Ceremony, set for 7:30 p.m. at Warsaw Presbyterian Church, 203 E. Hill St., Warsaw. About 150 flags are expected to be retired. Everyone is being asked to bring their own lounge chairs.

“I think it’s one of those events that will make your hair stand up on your arm,” Quinn said about the Boy Scouts event.

For additional information, visit www.warsawncchamber.com.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.