CCS’ White to compete regionally

Students in Hollis White’s class show off their school supplies. Courtesy photo One student uses school supplies donated from people throughout the county. Courtesy photo Hollis White arranged for all CCS students to get donated school supplies. Courtesy photo Hollis White, Clinton City Schools’ Jack & Kitty Morisey Teacher of the Year, is pictured with CCS Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson in June. Courtesy photo

Hollis White was named the 2020-21 Jack and Kitty Morisey Teacher of the Year for Clinton City Schools (CCS) and now she is a semifinalist for the title of Sandhills Regional Teacher of the Year award.

“She has a wonderful personality and she loves to be involved in things,” Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson stated.

According to Johnson, if White were to become a regional finalist, she will be one of the nine finalists for North Carolina Teacher of the Year.

White didn’t always know whether she wanted to be a teacher. She thought of becoming a high school history/civics teacher or an employee at the Smithsonian. She prayed on the matter and searched for a high school position. But life had other plans for her, sending her to teach social studies at a middle school level.

White has been a teacher for 14 years now, with six years with Clinton City Schools. The teacher has created many endeavors to help CCS students. She has created the SEE program, the Mission Buddies program at her church, plus, she has started a nonprofit organization, 4:10 Education Foundation, to help the students of CCS.

“We will be adding more programs to help students at all the schools in CCS,” White commented when winning District TOY. “I love all of my endeavors. They are like my children. I love them all and they all give me different challenges. I tend to put my all in what I am doing, and I want them all to do well. I have many endeavors at the school level as well, and they will keep me busy this coming school year.”

The District Teacher of the Year wanted to get enough supplies from not just the county but the country to give every student their own supplies while in school. White was able to reach her goal for all students currently in school and now she is working on getting supplies for all virtual students.

“It is so important to help out the schools because we have to change our fundraising, teaching, and schools completely,” White stated. “We are having to come up with new and inventive ways to raise money for schools. We also have to use quite a bit more money for sanitizing our schools which cuts down on the normal things we could spend money on. We are still seeking donations from the community.”

Any of the items listed are needed and can have them delivered to Sampson Middle School, at 1201 W. Elizabeth St.

There have been donations from California, Washington, Minnesota, Michigan, Colorado, Texas, Virginia, Florida, New York, South Carolina, North Carolina, Nevada, Missouri, West Virginia and Kentucky.

After teaching middle schoolers, White can’t imagine doing anything else. She now knows there’s no place else she’d rather be. She started at Midway Middle School in Sampson County and moved to Clinton City Schools after the birth of her second son. Now she teaches Social Studies and Science.

According to the educator, a teacher worthy of the Teacher of the Year award has to be committed to CCS and the students in the system. She explained that they have to be involved with the community and work hard for their school and system.

“I believe that CCS should always have what is best for the students in mind,” White noted. “ It is so hard with all of the laws handed down by the government to always do what we think is best, but I know that Clinton City Schools want the best for the students. I really want to make sure that the teachers are heard and that we are all striving for excellence. Teachers are the ones with the students every day and we are also trained to do the very best at our jobs. I truly believe we have the best teachers around.”

The Teacher of the Year stated that she has met great colleagues during her time at CCS. She enjoys being able to work in a place that allows teachers to work together to do great things. She stated that working for CCS is truly a team effort.

“Each school has numerous leaders among their staff and they have great gifts to share,” she stated. “CCS is blessed to have such great people working together for the common good of our students.”

The educator wishes that she could find a solution for everything, but the challenging part is that she can’t. Some situations are completely out of any teachers’ hands. She explained that teachers tend to get mixed around by the media and society and she feels that teachers aren’t valued as much for their education and that can be hurtful. However, when she sees a student who looks to her when they need help, it makes it worthwhile.

“I love being around students and have them listen to me and to see them learn,” White explained. “ It never fails that if I have a bad day, there is a student that will come up and say something that just makes the worries subside and it will make it all worth it.”

According to White, anyone considering being a teacher should volunteer at schools, not just during student teaching but for field trips too if possible. She stated that they should read to a class, help teachers and talk to them.

“Also once you get into teaching, know you are not alone,” White exclaimed. “It is a wonderful job, but it can be scary as a beginning teacher. Make sure you know that teaching is more than standing in front of a room teaching kids. You really have to love them.”

“Hollis is one of those teachers that would do anything you ask her to do,” Johnson stated. “She always goes above and beyond. She’s very involved with her community, very involved with her church. She works to distribute backpacks to students at the beginning of the school year. She is just an advocate for kids.”

Johnson stated that children are just love going to White’s classroom.

She has a Bachelor of Arts in History with a minor in Political Science from East Carolina University. Her husband is Joseph (Jody) White and they have two boys, Caiden Birch and Maddox Ellison White.

