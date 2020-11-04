Keener native Gilmore wins judicial race

Gilmore

In a race to sit on the bench for the local district court, Sampson County native Robert Gilmore defeated incumbent Carol Jones in Tuesday’s general election.

According to unofficial election results, the Republican candidate received 60.6% of the total vote for the District 4, Seat 5 position which covers the counties of Sampson, Duplin, Jones and Onslow. Jones, the Democratic candidate who served for 20 years, collected 39.3%.

“I’m very humbled by the support and the vote of confidence from my fellow citizens here in Sampson County,” Gilmore said. “It is the honor of a lifetime to be able to serve the people of this county and that seat belongs to the people.”

Gilmore added that when he puts on the robe, he’s going to do his best in the position. Gilmore grew up in the Keener area and is former violent crimes prosecutor with courtroom experience in murders, rapes, armed robberies, and a host of other criminal matters. He graduated from Hobbton High School and later continued his education from Campbell University where he was the valedictorian of his law school class at Campbell Law School. After completing law school, he spent time as a prosecutor for the state in Anson and Harnett counties before working with violent crimes in Harnett.

Jones was born and raised in Duplin County and was elected in 2000. After graduating from high school, Jones earned a bachelor’s in economics from the University of North Carolina — Chapel Hill and continued her education at North Carolina Central University School of Law, NC Institute of Political Leadership, and Shaw University Divinity School. She was the first woman elected for a judicial position in the district. Before that moment, Jones was an assistant district attorney for six years. She authored grants to fund and start the 4th Prosecutorial District Domestic Violence Unit and the Onslow County Teen Court.

According to unofficial results, Gilmore received a total of 72,351 votes and Jones had 46,884. From that total, Gilmore won Sampson County with 60.8% of the vote. He also defeated Gilmore in Duplin County with 57.3%; Jones County, with 56.8%; and Onslow County, with 62%.

“I’m just overwhelmed by the support from my county — a place where I was born and raised and lived most of my life,” Gilmore said. “I’m going to do the right thing every time and I’m going to uphold the honor. I would also like to acknowledge (Carol Jones) on her years of service and wish her the best moving forward.”

