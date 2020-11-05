Lane wins, returning to Deeds office

Lane

After Tuesday’s General Election, Anita Honeycutt Lane is ready to return to the Register of Deeds as its new leader.

According to unofficial results, the Republican defeated incumbent and Democratic opponent Freddie Butler by receiving 61.4% of the vote in Sampson County.

“I’m very happy and excited to be able to serve Sampson County citizens as their Registrar,” Lane said about the support. “I’m very humbled by the outpouring of support from family, friends, the Republican party and everybody that came forward with donations, prayers and encouraging words.”

Lane spent 13 years working in the Register of Deeds office. Under former leaders Paulette King and Eleanor Bradshaw, she spent 12 years working as assistant register. While serving in the office, she earned certification from the University of North Carolina School of Government. Before coming to the office, she worked with the Farm Service Agency for seven years. In 2018, she was hired as the senior planner for Sampson County.

“I think that played a big part in being elected,” Lane said about her experience. “I’m very excited about returning.”

After she’s sworn in, one of her goals is to continue the advancement of technology for online records. The office provides services related to real estate, birth certificates, marriage licenses, military discharges, and a lot more.

“Customer service is always top priority,” Lane said. “I love working with the citizens of Sampson County and I love serving them in that capacity. Their customer service is going to be first and foremost.”

Butler, who received 38.5% of the vote, became the Register of Deeds in 2019 after Eleanor Bradshaw stepped down from position she held since 2008. He filed for the election in December 2019 with a goal to serve longer. Butler was picked by the local Democratic Party as the replacement, before he appointed to the post by the Sampson Board of Commissioners.

“I would like to wish Mr. Freddie Butler the best,” Lane said. “We had a good clean race — a respectable race. I respect the service he fulfilled.”

Prior to serving in the position, he retired as the deputy director for personnel and field operations with the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles after 30 years with the state. The 1976 graduate of Clinton High School studied criminal justice at Sampson Community College and was sworn in as U.S. Marshal.

A total of 16,756 voters selected Lane after casting their ballots, which was 6,264 more than Butler’s total. The majority of her support came from the northern section of Sampson County, while Butler did well in the southern half. With a total of 10,492 from the unofficial count, he won in the precincts of Harrells, Garland, Ingold, Lakewood, East Clinton, and Central Clinton. The largest support came from Harrells and Lakewood with 65% and 60% of votes respectively.

On her way to victory, Lane took the majority of areas in Sampson County. Out of 23 precincts, she won in 17 of them. Some of the largest leads were in Herring (86.9%), Plainview (83.2%), Autryville (79.4%), Mingo (76.1%), Westbrook (76%), Clement (74.6%) Roseboro (73.7%), Salemburg (73%), and Keener (70.3%).

“I’m very excited about going back in there and serving the citizens of Sampson County,” she said.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617.