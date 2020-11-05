Wreck claims Garland woman; charges pending

A Garland woman died Wednesday in an early-morning single-vehicle wreck that also hospitalized the driver. Charges are pending in the deadly collision, according to officials with the North Carolina Highway Patrol in Sampson County.

The wreck happened minutes before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the investigation by Trooper W.A. Davis, a 2002 Honda Accord was traveling east on N.C. 41, at a high rate of speed, near CC Road. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and came back onto the roadway “out of control,” before traveling off the left side and striking a ditch and overturning, according to reports.

The Honda came to rest on its top, partially in the ditch, facing west. The front seat passenger was seat belted in, but did not survive the crash, according to patrol reports, No air bags deployed during the collision.

The passenger who died was identified as Ciana Michelle Townsend, 49, of Townsend Road, Garland. The driver was identified as Antwan Daniels, 42, of Kennedy Store Road, Riegelwood. Daniels was not belted in and was airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for his injuries. The severity of those injuries, nor his condition, was immediately known on Thursday.

”It is unknown at this time whether alcohol was involved, but no alcohol containers were found in, or around the vehicle. Charges are pending on the driver,” Sgt. D. Kevin Pearson stated.

The fatal wreck was the first in Sampson was the 12th of 2020, and the first since Oct. 19 when a 63-year-old man died in a single-vehicle collision on Church Road, when his pickup ran off the roadway a little less than 4 miles south of Newton Grove, striking a concrete bridge railing.

Of the 12 fatal wrecks this year, 11 have been investigated by the Highway Patrol. The first deadly wreck of the year — a single-vehicle collision on Jan. 2 — occurred within the Clinton city limits and investigated by the Clinton Police Department.

Troopers from the Sampson Highway Patrol have investigated 17 deaths on county roads in each of the last two years, 2018 and 2019.

