Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Oct. 29 — Robert Tremane Newkirk, 37, of 1295 Wilbur Pridgen Road, Harrells, was charged with felony possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Nov. 13.

• Oct. 29 — Travis Michael Stokley, 40, of 821 Sandalwood Drive, Fayetteville, was charged with possession of firearm by felon and carrying a concealed weapon. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Nov. 13.

• Oct. 29 — Monroe William White, 23, of 137 Woodside Drive, Hampstead, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of marijuana, driving while license revoked, speeding, reckless driving and communicating threats. Bond set at $10,100; court date is Nov. 9.

• Oct. 30 — Daniel Whiltshire, 41, of 199 Pine Loop Lane, Autryville, was charged with assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Dec. 8.

• Oct. 31 — Christina Noelle Eason, 39, of 270 Nicole Lane, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Dec. 17.

• Oct. 31 — Corey Jackson Black, 34, of 6814 Green Path Road, Dunn, was charged with allow dog to run at night. No bond set; court date is Nov. 16.

• Oct. 31 — Maria Darden Hicks, 38, of 12382 Boykin Bridge Road, Roseboro, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond set at $20,000; court date is Nov. 9.

• Nov. 1 — Billy Joe Faircloth, 35, of 139 Quail Run Lane, Clinton, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, felony larceny, possession of stolen goods/property and fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and motor vehicle theft. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Dec. 11.

• Nov. 1 — Kyler Bradley Kearley, 21, of 66 Woodcrest Ave., Clinton, was charged with assault by strangulation and damage to personal property. No bond listed; court date is Dec. 15.

• Nov. 1 — Martadius Desean Copeland, 19, of 4740 Bearskin Road, Clinton, was charged with carrying a concealed gun and simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Dec. 1.

• Nov. 1 — Patric Austin Heath, 22, of 426 Wells Chapel Road, Harrells, was charged with breaking and entering. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Dec. 17.

• Nov. 1 — James Antonio Mack, 40, of 4723 S. Main St., Hope Mills, was charged with second degree trespass and resisting public officer. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Jan. 22.

• Nov. 3 — Michael Lyn Maldonado, 43, of 808 Sampson Acres Drive, Clinton, was charged with false report to police station. No bond set; court date is Jan. 6.

• Nov. 3 — Jennifer Kay Robinson Moore, 42, of 1275 Honrine Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Nov. 13.

• Nov. 4 — Cedric Donquell Cooper, 30, of 2411 Parkridge St., Fayetteville, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Jan. 12.

• Nov. 4 — Bradley James Smith, 29, of 106 Howard St., Salemburg, was charged with felony larceny and possession of stolen property. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Nov. 20.

• Nov. 4 — Melvin Emanuel, 68, of 71 Quail Run Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. Bond set at $500; court date is Dec. 8.

• Nov. 4 — Gary Grady, 59, of 1916 Moltonville Road, Clinton, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. No bond set; court date is Dec. 17.

• Nov. 4 — Alphonza Harding, 38, of 240 Ruby Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. No bond set; court date is Nov. 10.

• Nov. 5 — Jamie Ray Byrd, 48, of 279 Effie Peterson Lane, Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods/property. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Nov. 13.

• Nov. 5 — Eleazar Cardenas, 36, of 107 Star Pointe Drive, Mount Olive, was charged on out-of-county warrant with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Dec. 14.

• Nov. 5 — Seth Avery Gurganious, 28, of 1986 Wallace Hwy., Harrells, was charged with simple assault and communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Dec. 17.

• Nov. 5 — Kimberly Ann Byrd, 43, of 279 Effie Peterson Lane, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Dec. 15.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.