New cases hit one-day high — 72

November 6, 2020

Active cases hit record 853 in Sampson

Staff reports

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline

*Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department.

March 16 — first case

April 3 — second case

April 5 — third case

April 6 — 5 cases

April 8 — 9 cases

April 9 — 10 cases

April 13 — 13 cases

April 14 — 14 cases

April 15 — 17 cases

April 16 — 18 cases

April 17 — 19 cases

April 20 — 21 cases

April 21 — 24 cases

April 22 — 27 cases

April 23 — 35 cases

April 24 — 36 cases

April 27 — 45 cases

April 28 — 49 cases

April 29 — 63 cases

April 30 — 74 cases

May 1 — 81 cases

May 4 — 96 cases

May 5 — 100 cases

May 6 — 120 cases

May 7 — 129 cases

May 8 — 140 cases

May 11 — 171 cases

May 12 — 177 cases

May 13 — 193 cases

May 14 — 211 cases

May 15 — 224 cases

May 18 — 257 cases

May 19 — 267 cases

May 20 — 302 cases

May 21 — 314 cases

May 22 — 333 cases

May 26 — 392 cases

May 27 — 402 cases

May 28 — 413 cases

May 29 — 429 cases

June 1 — 479 cases

June 2 — 501 cases

June 3 — 510 cases

June 4 — 545 cases

June 5 — 563 cases

June 8 — 606 cases

June 9 — 630 cases

June 10 — 637 cases

June 11 — 681 cases

June 12 — 707 cases

June 15 — 749 cases

June 16 — 764 cases

June 17 — 804 cases

June 18 — 823 cases

June 19 — 859 cases

June 22 — 890 cases

June 23 — 927 cases

June 24 — 940 cases

June 25 — 954 cases

June 26 — 977 cases

June 29 — 1,013 cases

June 30 — 1,057 cases

July 1 — 1,077 cases

July 2 — 1,085 cases

July 6 — 1,122 cases

July 7 — 1,134 cases

July 8 — 1,149 cases

July 9 — 1,157 cases

July 10 — 1,181 cases

July 13 — 1,200 cases

July 14 — 1,229 cases

July 15 — 1,262 cases

July 16 — 1,283 cases

July 17 — 1,287 cases

July 20 — 1,290 cases

July 21 — 1,322 cases

July 22 — 1,382 cases

July 23 — 1,433 cases

July 24 — 1,451 cases

July 27 — 1,478 cases

July 28 — 1,489 cases

July 29 — 1,498 cases

July 30 — 1,507 cases

July 31 — 1,521 cases

Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases

Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases

Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases

Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases

Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases

Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases

Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases

Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases

Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases

Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases

Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases

Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases

Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases

Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases

Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases

Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases

Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases

Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases

Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases

Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases

Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases

Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases

Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases

Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases

Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases

Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases

Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases

Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases

Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases

Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases

Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases

Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases

Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases

Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases

Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases

Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases

Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases

Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases

Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases

Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases

Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases

Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases

Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases

Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases

Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases

Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases

Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases

Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases

Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases

Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases

Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases

Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases

Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases

Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases

Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases

Oct. 27 — 2,738 cases

Oct. 28 — 2,800 cases

Oct. 29 — 2,833 cases

Oct. 30 — 2,882 cases

Nov. 3 — 2,941 cases

Nov. 4 — 2,956 cases

Nov. 5 — 3,028 cases

A single-day record 72 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday in Sampson County, according to the daily report by the Sampson County Health Department.

The one-day case tally nearly doubles the county’s total since last Friday. There have been 146 cases of the novel coronavirus in Sampson since Friday. This comes after Sampson saw its highest number of new COVID-19 cases to date last week, with 200.

There have been 3,028 positive cases of COVID-19 in Sampson as of Thursday, according to local health officials. Of those total positives, dating back to March, 2,144 were deemed to have recovered as of Thursday, a number that has been unchanged since Tuesday. The number of deaths attributed to the virus also remains at 31.

Accounting for Sampson’s 31 deaths, and factoring in the reported recoveries, the number of known active cases grew to 853 as of Thursday.

There had been 8,671 COVID-19 tests performed in Sampson as of Thursday, to include 5,636 total negative tests along with the 3,028 positives, according to local health officials. There were seven tests whose results were still pending as of Thursday.

Statewide as of noon Thursday, there were 285,661 laboratory-confirmed cases (2,859 newly reported cases from Wednesday’s figures) and 4,548 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 41 from Wednesday), according to the numbers released through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 Dashboard.

There were 1,193 currently hospitalized (up seven from Wednesday) and 4,214,454 COVID-19 tests performed in North Carolina as of noon Thursday, the most recent figures showed.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, during a news conference Thursday, went over the spiking numbers seen across the state.

“Our numbers remain high. And though we aren’t seeing a huge spike or hospital overload right now, we need to get these numbers down,” Cooper stated. “We know how – the 3 Ws. These tools worked over the summer to lower our numbers. They can work again now if we’re vigilant this fall and winter.”

On a national level, Cooper noted that this week the country hit what he called “a grim benchmark” of 100,000 cases in one day.

“So, it’s clear that this problem is widespread. Everyone in our state needs to take COVID-19 seriously,” Cooper stated. “I know that it’s difficult and tiring – after months of having to be careful.But don’t let frustration and fatigue cloud your judgment when it comes to staying safe and protecting loved ones. With Thanksgiving and other holidays approaching, many families are considering how they can celebrate safely.”

According to the Associated Press, new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. have climbed to an all-time high of more than 86,000 per day on average, in a glimpse of the worsening crisis that lies ahead for the winner of the presidential election.

Cases and hospitalizations are setting records all around the country just as the holidays and winter approach, demonstrating the challenge that either President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden will face in the coming months.

Daily new confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. have surged 45% over the past two weeks, to a record 7-day average of 86,352, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Deaths are also on the rise, up 15 percent to an average of 846 deaths every day.

The total U.S. death toll is already more than 234,000, and total confirmed U.S. cases have surpassed 9.5 million (including a record 108,000 new ones reported Thursday, an all-time high). Those are the highest totals in the world, and new infections are increasing in nearly every state. North Carolina is one of them.

Several states on Wednesday reported grim numbers that are fueling the national trends. Texas reported 9,048 new cases and 126 deaths, and the number of coronavirus patients in Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma hospitals set records. About a third of the new cases in Texas happened in hard-hit El Paso, where a top health officials said hospitals are at a “breaking point.”

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.