New cases hit one-day high — 72

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases May 4 — 96 cases May 5 — 100 cases May 6 — 120 cases May 7 — 129 cases May 8 — 140 cases May 11 — 171 cases May 12 — 177 cases May 13 — 193 cases May 14 — 211 cases May 15 — 224 cases May 18 — 257 cases May 19 — 267 cases May 20 — 302 cases May 21 — 314 cases May 22 — 333 cases May 26 — 392 cases May 27 — 402 cases May 28 — 413 cases May 29 — 429 cases June 1 — 479 cases June 2 — 501 cases June 3 — 510 cases June 4 — 545 cases June 5 — 563 cases June 8 — 606 cases June 9 — 630 cases June 10 — 637 cases June 11 — 681 cases June 12 — 707 cases June 15 — 749 cases June 16 — 764 cases June 17 — 804 cases June 18 — 823 cases June 19 — 859 cases June 22 — 890 cases June 23 — 927 cases June 24 — 940 cases June 25 — 954 cases June 26 — 977 cases June 29 — 1,013 cases June 30 — 1,057 cases July 1 — 1,077 cases July 2 — 1,085 cases July 6 — 1,122 cases July 7 — 1,134 cases July 8 — 1,149 cases July 9 — 1,157 cases July 10 — 1,181 cases July 13 — 1,200 cases July 14 — 1,229 cases July 15 — 1,262 cases July 16 — 1,283 cases July 17 — 1,287 cases July 20 — 1,290 cases July 21 — 1,322 cases July 22 — 1,382 cases July 23 — 1,433 cases July 24 — 1,451 cases July 27 — 1,478 cases July 28 — 1,489 cases July 29 — 1,498 cases July 30 — 1,507 cases July 31 — 1,521 cases Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases Oct. 27 — 2,738 cases Oct. 28 — 2,800 cases Oct. 29 — 2,833 cases Oct. 30 — 2,882 cases Nov. 3 — 2,941 cases Nov. 4 — 2,956 cases Nov. 5 — 3,028 cases

A single-day record 72 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday in Sampson County, according to the daily report by the Sampson County Health Department.

The one-day case tally nearly doubles the county’s total since last Friday. There have been 146 cases of the novel coronavirus in Sampson since Friday. This comes after Sampson saw its highest number of new COVID-19 cases to date last week, with 200.

There have been 3,028 positive cases of COVID-19 in Sampson as of Thursday, according to local health officials. Of those total positives, dating back to March, 2,144 were deemed to have recovered as of Thursday, a number that has been unchanged since Tuesday. The number of deaths attributed to the virus also remains at 31.

Accounting for Sampson’s 31 deaths, and factoring in the reported recoveries, the number of known active cases grew to 853 as of Thursday.

There had been 8,671 COVID-19 tests performed in Sampson as of Thursday, to include 5,636 total negative tests along with the 3,028 positives, according to local health officials. There were seven tests whose results were still pending as of Thursday.

Statewide as of noon Thursday, there were 285,661 laboratory-confirmed cases (2,859 newly reported cases from Wednesday’s figures) and 4,548 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 41 from Wednesday), according to the numbers released through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 Dashboard.

There were 1,193 currently hospitalized (up seven from Wednesday) and 4,214,454 COVID-19 tests performed in North Carolina as of noon Thursday, the most recent figures showed.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, during a news conference Thursday, went over the spiking numbers seen across the state.

“Our numbers remain high. And though we aren’t seeing a huge spike or hospital overload right now, we need to get these numbers down,” Cooper stated. “We know how – the 3 Ws. These tools worked over the summer to lower our numbers. They can work again now if we’re vigilant this fall and winter.”

On a national level, Cooper noted that this week the country hit what he called “a grim benchmark” of 100,000 cases in one day.

“So, it’s clear that this problem is widespread. Everyone in our state needs to take COVID-19 seriously,” Cooper stated. “I know that it’s difficult and tiring – after months of having to be careful.But don’t let frustration and fatigue cloud your judgment when it comes to staying safe and protecting loved ones. With Thanksgiving and other holidays approaching, many families are considering how they can celebrate safely.”

According to the Associated Press, new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. have climbed to an all-time high of more than 86,000 per day on average, in a glimpse of the worsening crisis that lies ahead for the winner of the presidential election.

Cases and hospitalizations are setting records all around the country just as the holidays and winter approach, demonstrating the challenge that either President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden will face in the coming months.

Daily new confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. have surged 45% over the past two weeks, to a record 7-day average of 86,352, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Deaths are also on the rise, up 15 percent to an average of 846 deaths every day.

The total U.S. death toll is already more than 234,000, and total confirmed U.S. cases have surpassed 9.5 million (including a record 108,000 new ones reported Thursday, an all-time high). Those are the highest totals in the world, and new infections are increasing in nearly every state. North Carolina is one of them.

Several states on Wednesday reported grim numbers that are fueling the national trends. Texas reported 9,048 new cases and 126 deaths, and the number of coronavirus patients in Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma hospitals set records. About a third of the new cases in Texas happened in hard-hit El Paso, where a top health officials said hospitals are at a “breaking point.”

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.