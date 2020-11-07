‘Hope’ for the Holidays

Katie Haynes, left, founder of Smiling While Sending Hope, is pictured with Alannah Cain. Courtesy Photo

Katie Haynes is fighting several chronic illnesses, but she’s still determined to use her heart to make a difference.

Sampson County 4-H is partnering with her organization, Smiling While Sending Hope, for a toy drive. Donated items will go to children in hospitals receiving medical care.

“It has always been a big mission my whole life, even before getting sick, to make an impact on people’s lives,” stated Hayes, an alumna of North Carolina 4-H. “I am making this mission come alive by doing toy drives, smile packages and awareness videos and sending Vogmask to people.”

Haynes, a native of Youngsville, is currently dealing with several illnesses. Some of them include postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, a condition affecting blood flow; Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome Type 3, a disease impacting both large and small body joints; complex regional pain syndrome, chronic pain affecting an arm or leg.

Elizabeth Merrill, program assistant for 4-H Youth Development, is looking forward to the holiday season and helping Haynes’ organizations.

“Four-H encourages you to volunteer throughout the year because it encourages them to get involved in their communities on a personal level and learn about being responsible citizens while developing leadership an group involvement skills,” Merrill said. “We are so excited that we could team up with Katie and her organization this year to provide the youth not only a way to serve others their age but a way to reach out and help those in need.”

“We’re just really excited that we can help out other members of 4-H,” added Genny Thompson, an extension agent for Sampson’s 4-H Youth Development. “She has a tie with our county in her own way, so we’re excited that we can help her out.”

Haynes is friends with Amber Lackey, a Sampson County 4-Her, who was named the local 4-Her of the Year and inducted into the North Carolina 4-H Honor Club — one of the highest honors in the organization.

“I have known Katie Haynes for many years,” Lackey said. “She has a passion to help others. I have watched her Smiling While Sending Hope project grow to what is today. I am looking forward to helping her collect toys here in Sampson County.”

In addition to North Carolina, projects from Smiling While Sending Hope were held in hospital in Virginia and Ohio. As the COVID-19 issues continues, Haynes expressed how her mission will not stop.

“The pandemic won’t stop the need to make children, teens and young adults lives a little brighter,” Haynes said. “We also need to keep in mind to shop local when shopping for my toy drive this year more than ever.”

Smiling While Sending Hope and 4-H members are accepting donations such as new toys, art kits, or small Lego kits. Items can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Sampson County Cooperative Extension Office, 55 Agriculture Place, Clinton. For more information about the drive, contact extension officials at 910-592-7161.

