A benefit for Brooke

Mother Morris Blackman, Brooke Minnich and sister Lane Bass enjoy Halloween together. Brooke Minnich enjoys time with her son Weston.

Brooke Minnich found out in the middle of September that she had Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Next Saturday, Nov. 14, there will be a benefit to help raise funds for the Newton Grove native and her family.

“At only 40 years old and with a 7-year-old boy at home, the diagnosis came as both a shock and devastation to the dental assistant and her family and friends,” a Facebook post about the benefit stated. “With weeks of isolation and treatment at UNC Chapel Hill hospital ahead of her, and a husband determined to be present for both his wife and his son, their neighbors and friends in Sampson County decided to pitch in to help out.”

Jim Quick & Coastline band reached out to Minnich’s friends wanting to assist in some way.

“We knew we had greater opportunity reach more people and to provide entertainment in our community while raising funds for the Minnich family,” the post added. “Please make plans to attend and buy your tickets in advance as we are limited on the number of people we can allow in the venue.”

Doors open at 7 p.m. with the live music starting at 8 p.m. and a silent auction and raffle tickets available in the pool house until 9:30 p.m. Raffle tickets can be purchased from committee members.

Minnich began her treatments a week after she was diagnosed. She is constantly in and out of the hospital for her treatments, according to Meredith Horne, who offered her marketing assistance to the benefit. Horne knew Minnich back in high school as she was a few years behind her and both were on the cheerleading team.

“It’s a little different now with COVID where you can’t just go in and have people visiting you whenever you want,” Horne said of Minnich being in the hospital. “Visitors are very, very, very limited. I think her husband (Aaron) is allowed to go and her family. But, only one visitor at a time and one person per day. So if person A goes in and leaves then nobody else can go back in that day.”

Horne explained that the ordeal is hard on Minnich’s son, Weston.

“That’s hard to explain to a 7-year-old,” Horne stated. “It’s hard to answer why momma’s not here all the time. At any rate a bunch of us at Timberlake said we’ve got to do something for this family. They’re good friends of ours. They’ve always been there for us.”

According to Horne, Aaron and Brooke are both well known throughout Sampson County. Their friends put together a golf tournament which, according to Horne, blew up fast.

There were 40 slots for two tee times and all of them quickly sold out and there are names on a waiting list for the possibility of a third tee time.

“We’ll have 60 teams total starting Friday afternoon and going all day Saturday and then that evening we were blessed that the Jim Quick and Coastline band contacted us that they have that night opened and would we like to do a concert. There was a lot of conversation about it with wanting to be safe with COVID, wanting to make sure that we did the right thing.”

The concert will be held outdoors and there will be tents, according to Horne. There will be masks and hand sanitizer available and enough room for people to social distance. Horne stated that approximately 20 tickets are still available at www.coastlinebrooke.eventbrite.com.

The concert will run until 11 p.m. There will be food available for purchase by Jimmy’s Cookin shack and there will be a silent auction held at the event. Flash BBQ out of Clinton has provided the lunches for the golfers and they have food that will be sold from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Timberlake Pool, located at 371 Challenge Club Drive, Clinton.

“We’ve been very blessed that a lot of the local businesses and local artists have provided items for this auction,” Horne noted.

Horne mentioned that a lot of the auction items were women centered but there are also a lot of items that men would like as well.

They are raffling off guns, a television, a porch party concert with Chad Johnson & Friends and 50% of the money earned from the raffle.

“She is an excellent mother, a great friend, a good Christian — somebody who you can call on in the midst of trouble,” Horne said of Minnich. “In the middle of your worst hour, she’d be there for you and that’s why we wanted to be here for her.”

The idea of the benefit was spearheaded by Leslie and Amy Darden as well as Chris Costin.

“Thank you everyone for all of your prayers and support,” Minnich stated. “It means more than you’ll ever know and please continue to keep me in your prayers.”

Minnich is hoping to be home next week. She does not live far from Timberlake Pool, where the concert will be held and she wants to be able to sit on her front porch and listen to the music. for health reasons, she won’t be able to attend the actual concert.

If you have any questions, please reach out to Horne at [email protected] or 910-385-7439.

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.