Helipad coming to Autryville

AUTRYVILLE — In less than a year after opening a new fire station and recovering from a tornado in 2017, Chief Andrew Hawkins is ready to see more construction that will save lives through flight.

The Autryville Fire Department recently announced that a helipad project is coming soon, which will be built near the station. It’s a partnership between the department and Cape Fear Valley Health and its Mobile Integrated Healthcare LifeLink Air.

“It says a lot about what every members in our community is doing,” Hawkins said. “We didn’t just stop after building a station. We’re continuously trying to add more and do more, especially with a minimal budget like a lot of our fire departments in our county have. To be able to say that we can do so much with a smaller amount of money says a lot about our character as a department and our community as far as their support for us.”

Barnhill Contracting Company recently removed trees to make way for the space. Terry Spell Mechanical is also helping with the project, along with other businesses. The others involved are Gradient Land Water Innovations, Med-Trans Corporation, and Talbert and Bright. The department is looking forward to a groundbreaking ceremony in the future. An official finish date has not been set due to COVID-19 and scheduling from Barnhill Construction.

“We may see a lot of action and then a small period of time where there is not a whole lot going on,” he said. “That may be because of when some of the big parts can come into play as far Barnhill with the asphalt and things of that nature.”

Right now, the department is applying for a permit from the Federal Aviation Administration, which will take longer that usual because of the pandemic. Autryville’s department received grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a new generator at the station which will provide power to the helipad. Cape Fear Valley is also expected to receive grant funding to pay for the helipad and related technology. An official cost estimate and size was not announced. Hawkins added that fire department is also applying for a grant so helicopters can go to specific channel to turn on lights at the helipad.

“Those are some of things that we’re trying to add to it,” Hawkins said.

It will not only serve the town and Sampson County, but eastern Cumberland County as well. Autryville is nestled on the borderline of the two counties, next to the South River. After the project is finished Cape Fear Valley will have a place to land besides a parking lot or on the street during emergency situations. After Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Matthew, research showed that some of the troubles for both counties involving flooding. Hawkins said the project was a big push for future needs between officials and getting resources from one side to another.

“The biggest thing is that there’s is a landing zone and helipad in Roseboro, but as far as Cumberland County is concerned, we’ll be the only officials or dedicated helipad that will serve that entire side of Cumberland County,” Hawkins said about it being a win-win for everybody.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.