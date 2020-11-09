City bridge naming set for more talk Tuesday

Mayor Lew Starling and the members of Clinton City Council have held discussions about naming the Faircloth Freeway bridge after late police officer Donald Ray Tucker, but several Council members shared apprehensions with moving forward with a designation that recognizes one fallen first responder without considering others.

Starling came up with the idea to establish a committee that would review and set policies and procedures on how to honor fallen heroes — and presented the idea of a “Fallen Heroes Bridge” designation. The idea of the committee has been placed on the next council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. The council had a short meeting on Wednesday but quickly opted to recess the meeting and reschedule for next week, when the regularly monthly meeting will take place.

According to the mayor, he will appoint the committee and they will find ways to honor anyone who has fallen in the line of duty.

“We want to have a very broad-based opinion group and be sure that we cover everyone that has fallen within the course and scope of their duties,” Starling explained. “We’re gonna get a broad-based view from the community and try to honor all our fallen heroes.”

The fallen heroes would include first responders such as police officers, firefighters, EMS and others. The committee will be opened up to 10 citizens. The mayor and council can provide names for those they believe should be on the committee.

“It’s a good idea that we need to honor those who have given their lives in duty,” the mayor added. “If you’re gonna name it, let’s follow the procedure. If anybody wants to serve, they can call city hall and put their names down and we’ll give them consideration.”

Donald’s brother, Reggie Tucker, and Performance co-owner Terry Lee approve of the committee idea. However, both said they still feel the bridge should be strictly named after Tucker.

“I personally feel that we should honor all the fallen heroes,” Lee stated, “but I don’t think it should be attached to this bridge. I think personally the bridge should be named in honor of Officer Tucker, who was killed, actually murdered, in the line of duty. We should still have the committee to do something for the rest of the folks and I’ve got some ideas for that. But, I don’t think it should take away from naming the bridge.”

Lee was among three people who first pleaded to the council members to name the bridge after Donald Tucker. Reggie Tucker and Chris Sessoms also spoke on behalf of naming the bridge after the fallen police officer.

“I understand that, yeah we do have other fallen heroes, but for it to only come about with us making the procedure to honor Donald is kind of a slap in the face,” Reggie stated of the situation. “It’s like saying, ‘yeah we care about Donald,’ but we’re gonna throw everybody else in all together too. I really hate it.”

Reggie said he agrees with Lee that the bridge should be named solely after his brother and the committee should decide some ways to honor other fallen heroes. He would even consider being on the committee if allowed.

According to the committee proposal, the City Council would work closely with the N.C. Department of Transportation and the city attorney to ensure that the city is following proper guidelines and protocols, Starling noted. The bridge will not be complete until 2022, so the mayor said he wants to be certain the process is fair, open and transparent.

In 1990, Tucker joined the Clinton Police Department as a uniformed officer and assisted the Interagency Drug Enforcement unit. While with the department, he volunteered his time speaking with young people, warning them about drugs. Later, in 1991, he volunteered with Carteret County as an undercover officer for two months.

On Nov. 14, 1991, Tucker, “on loan” to Carteret County from the Clinton Police Department, was killed when he was ambushed during an undercover narcotics investigation. Tucker was making his last purchase as part of an undercover drug operation with the Carteret multi-agency task force when he was robbed and murdered.

A Midway High School graduate, Tucker was a one-year veteran of the Clinton Police Department and just two weeks shy of his 23rd birthday when he was killed. As a tribute, his officer number 332 has been retired.

The mayor pointed out then that there are potentially other fallen officers and firemen who have died in the line of duty. According to city records, Clinton firefighter Cecil Thornton died in the line of duty, as did Clinton dispatcher Billy Fryar, both in 1976.

“There’s no dispute that Officer Tucker was a great man and that what happened to him was awful,” Starling stated in an earlier interview.

