Christmastrees to filldowntown

Christmas activities in Clinton, including the annual Christmas Parade, have been cancelled but that isn’t stopping residents from spreading the joys of the holidays.

Committee members with the Clinton Main Street Program Promotion and Design Committees, Kay Raynor, Debbie Roberts and Helen Kearns brought forward the idea of making downtown extra festive this year by placing Christmas trees along the sidewalks to light up downtown, according to Clinton Planning director/Main Street manager Mary Rose.

“In addition to what we think will be 40 Christmas trees along our sidewalks, for the first year, we will be placing a 22-foot tall Christmas tree at the Milling Around art piece property on College Street,” Rose stated. “We will be lighting this tree on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 5:30 p.m. and will be holding a virtual tree lighting.”

Rose explained that the city will also have Santa stationed in his sleigh at the tree lighting so people can honk and wave at Santa as they drive through downtown by the giant tree at the Milling Around art piece.

“All other times we encourage children to place their letters to Santa through the mail slot on the front door of his house which will be located in the parking lot at the west end of the Sampson County Courthouse,” Rose added. “We are trying to keep Santa and all the children well this Christmas season so therefore we came up with the idea of having folks drive by to honk and wave at Santa. Santa will be checking the mail slot at his house to pick up all the letters from children wanting to share their wish lists with him by letter.”

The Christmas trees which will line the sidewalks will be decorated by volunteers, civic and church groups.

“We are very excited about creating this festive atmosphere for our community and those visiting,” Rose commented. “We encourage shoppers to shop local with our small businesses this Christmas season. Spending your dollars locally keeps your money at home and benefits those friends and neighbors who work so hard to keep their small businesses open. This year has been a challenge for us all and we hope everyone will help by supporting and shopping local this Christmas season.”

An anonymous donor donated around 40 Christmas trees that the Clinton Main Street Program will predominantly place around the courthouse square with a few down Vance and Main Streets. They will place the trees on Nov. 20 and they hope to have them decorated by Nov. 23.

“We hope lighting up Downtown Clinton will bring joy to our community during the Thanksgiving and Christmas season,” Rose stated. “We have all had a challenging year and could use some joy and positive spirit.”

The 22-foot tall Christmas tree is another addition to the downtown Christmas decorations which the Clinton Main Street Program hopes will bring joy to citizens.

“Many of our committee members enjoy beautifying Downtown Clinton with public art, and other beautification efforts,” Rose explained. “Placing these Christmas trees downtown is just another way of creating a beautiful destination for citizens and visitors alike. We hope these efforts bring lots of joy and healing to our community.”

At this time, the Clinton Main Street Program has a list of over 35 volunteers and groups who have expressed interest in decorating trees. The Sampson Arts Council, Clinton-Sampson Chamber, and The Sampson Independent are three of those organizations that have committed to helping decorate a tree.

Even though the decision has been made to cancel our traditional Christmas in the City event activities in Downtown Clinton, the Clinton Main Street Program Promotion and Design Committees will be working to create a beautiful and festive holiday experience for those citizens who will be shopping in Downtown Clinton or who would like to simply drive through to see the lights and decorations.

“Our committee members and other community volunteers will be partnering with Downtown business owners to bring more lights and decorations to Downtown Clinton in the hopes of sharing Christmas joy with the citizens of our community and beyond,” Rose stated.

Santa will be sitting by the new 22-foot Christmas tree in front of the Milling Around art piece near the corner of College and Main Streets. Parents are invited to drive by and wave to Santa Claus from 5:30 to 8 p.m. that Thursday.

