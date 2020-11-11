Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.)

Arrests/citations

• Nov. 4 — Gary Grady, 59, of 1916 Moltonville Road, Clinton, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. No bond set; court date is Dec. 17.

• Nov. 5 — Yvonne A. Pigford, 39, of 10590 Faison Hwy., Faison, was charged with communicating threats and simple assault. No bond set; court date is Dec. 14.

• Nov. 5 — Julious Demon Boomer, 22, of 2436 Browns Church Road, Clinton, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon. No bond set; court date is Dec. 16.

• Nov. 5 — Christie Annette Barnes, 26, of 10696 Roseboro Hwy., Roseboro, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Nov. 30.

• Nov. 5 — Thomas Lee Thomas, 27, of 10696 Roseboro Hwy., Roseboro, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $3,000; court date is Nov. 30.

• Nov. 5 — Stanley Ray Barnes, 60, of 1391 Garland Airport Road, Lot No. 3, Garland, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is Dec. 17.

• Nov. 5 — Cassandra Denise Brown, 35, of 777 Concord Road, Clinton, was charged with attempting to obtain property by false pretense and probation violation. Bond set at $20,000; court date is Nov. 12.

• Nov. 5 — Sarah Emily Schwartzbauer, 29, of 1385 Fayetteville Hwy., Dunn, was charged with trafficking heroin by possession and trafficking heroin by transport. Bond set at $20,000; court date is Nov. 20.

• Nov. 6 — Misty Mishoe Cole, 42, of 52 Jacob West Lane, Clinton, was charged with felony probation violation, felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond set; court date is Dec. 9.

• Nov. 6 — William Dallas Barefoot, 32, of 623 OBJ Road, Dunn, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Nov. 23.

• Nov. 6 — Latesha Michelle Coxum, 34, of 5081 Honeycutt Road, Salemburg, was charged with damage to property. Bond set at $500; court date was Nov. 9.

• Nov. 6 — Jeremy David Holder, 33, of 1398 West Blackman Road, Dunn, was charged with larceny. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Dec. 1.

• Nov. 6 — Thomas Hayes Guerra, 27, of 6155 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Dec. 15.

• Nov. 6 — Sasha Maria Pickett, 32, of 140 Deer Hound Drive, Kenansville, was charged with fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle. Bond set at $3,000; court date is Jan. 13.

• Nov. 6 — Noah Keith Carter, 23, of Meadow Oak Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and simple possession of marijuana. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Nov. 13.

• Nov. 6 — Harley Austin Wood, 31, of 8554 Burnett Road, Dunn, was charged with carrying concealed gun, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Nov. 20.

• Nov. 7 — Anthony Joseph Phillips, 39, of 116 Underwood St., Clinton, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. No bond set; court date is Dec. 17.

• Nov. 7 — Dulce Hernandez Lopez, 25, of 208 Livingston Lane, Clinton, was charged with injury to personal property. Bond set at $500; court date is Dec. 8.

• Nov. 8 — Jorge Luis-Ramos Garcia, 37, of 2412 Flint Lake Drive, Wilmington, was charged with assault by strangulation. No bond set; court date is Nov. 13.

• Nov. 8 — Katelyn Dawn Foe, 26, of 2043 South River Road, Autryville, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond set; court date is Dec. 8.

• Nov. 8 — Evans Brian Cromartie, 35, of 497 Bland School Road, Harrells, was charged with possession of firearm by felon, possession of a stolen firearm and simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Bond set at $20,000; court date is Dec. 14.

• Nov. 8 — Clifton Darntrail Killett, 42, of 103 W. Maple St., Clinton, was charged with domestic breaking and entering a residence. No bond set; court date is Dec. 11.

• Nov. 8 — Tony Dashone Lewis, 19, of 731 Suttontown Road, Newton Grove, was charged with driving while impaired and hir and run- failing to stop for property damage. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Dec. 22.

• Nov. 8 — Helor Joan Zapata Moncada, 18, of Seven Gables, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Dec. 14.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.