Cool Beans coming to Roseboro

A variety of flavors and toppings are available at Cool Beans and Ice Cream. Chase Jordan |Sampson Independent Cool Beans and Ice Cream, with a location already in Autryville, is ready to continue in Roseboro.

After recently coming to Autryville, Cool Beans Coffee and Ice Cream is looking forward to making more footprints in western Sampson County.

Owners Adam Taveras and Tonya Tyler recently announced that they are coming to Roseboro’s downtown. Taveras started the business after working 13 years for Blue Bell Creameries, with dreams of owning a shop. The couple began selling ice cream at parks before the first store opened in Eastover. With a target date of Dec. 5 or mid-December for Roseboro, the shop will be the third location.

“It’s a little nerve-racking, but it’s exciting,” Taveras said about moving into a building across from Roseboro Park. “I think we had quite a bit of a following from Roseboro.”

Along with ice cream and sundaes, a variety of signature hot and iced coffee are sold at the shop in Autryville with walk-in traffic and the drive through. A grand opening was held in August in the town cutoff by development on Highway 24. Through events, Taveras and Tyler expressed how they want to help bring more life to Autryville. Now, they’re ready to be a part of Roseboro’s growth where the motto is “Take Root & Bloom,”

“We put a sign up last night and we had about five or six people take pictures,” Taveras said.

“They actually posted it (on social media) before we got to it,” Tyler added about a post shared 100 times ahead of an official annoucment. “I think it will be a good addition to the restaurants that they have.”

Roseboro Mayor Alice Butler is looking forward to the new shop coming to town.

“I have heard over and over, we need a coffee shop so I am excited Cool Beans is opening in Downtown Roseboro,” Butler said. “Going by Facebook shares, hundreds are looking forward to enjoying their coffee and ice cream just like I am.”

