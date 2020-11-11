Sampson sets single-day high

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases May 4 — 96 cases May 5 — 100 cases May 6 — 120 cases May 7 — 129 cases May 8 — 140 cases May 11 — 171 cases May 12 — 177 cases May 13 — 193 cases May 14 — 211 cases May 15 — 224 cases May 18 — 257 cases May 19 — 267 cases May 20 — 302 cases May 21 — 314 cases May 22 — 333 cases May 26 — 392 cases May 27 — 402 cases May 28 — 413 cases May 29 — 429 cases June 1 — 479 cases June 2 — 501 cases June 3 — 510 cases June 4 — 545 cases June 5 — 563 cases June 8 — 606 cases June 9 — 630 cases June 10 — 637 cases June 11 — 681 cases June 12 — 707 cases June 15 — 749 cases June 16 — 764 cases June 17 — 804 cases June 18 — 823 cases June 19 — 859 cases June 22 — 890 cases June 23 — 927 cases June 24 — 940 cases June 25 — 954 cases June 26 — 977 cases June 29 — 1,013 cases June 30 — 1,057 cases July 1 — 1,077 cases July 2 — 1,085 cases July 6 — 1,122 cases July 7 — 1,134 cases July 8 — 1,149 cases July 9 — 1,157 cases July 10 — 1,181 cases July 13 — 1,200 cases July 14 — 1,229 cases July 15 — 1,262 cases July 16 — 1,283 cases July 17 — 1,287 cases July 20 — 1,290 cases July 21 — 1,322 cases July 22 — 1,382 cases July 23 — 1,433 cases July 24 — 1,451 cases July 27 — 1,478 cases July 28 — 1,489 cases July 29 — 1,498 cases July 30 — 1,507 cases July 31 — 1,521 cases Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases Oct. 27 — 2,738 cases Oct. 28 — 2,800 cases Oct. 29 — 2,833 cases Oct. 30 — 2,882 cases Nov. 3 — 2,941 cases Nov. 4 — 2,956 cases Nov. 5 — 3,028 cases Nov. 6 — 3,053 cases Nov. 9 — 3,102 cases Nov. 10 — 3,179 cases

Less than a week after Sampson County reported its highest single-day number of new COVID-19 cases, at 72, the county has already surpassed that dubious benchmark, with 77 new cases reported on Tuesday, according to the Sampson County Health Department. The Tuesday report came after 49 new case were reported on Monday.

The previous high was just set last week, when the figure jumped from 2,956 cases on Nov. 4 to 3,028 cases on Nov. 5.

There were 171 new cases last week, down from the 200 that Sampson had the week prior — a record high. This week, there have already been 126 new cases, according to local health officials.

With Tuesday’s report, there have been 3,179 positive cases of COVID-19 in Sampson, according to local health officials. Of those total positives, dating back to March, 2,144 were deemed to have recovered as of Monday. An updated recovery number was not included in Tuesday’s figures, so an active case count was not immediately known.

Accounting for Sampson’s deaths attributed to the virus — 33 — and factoring in the reported recoveries as of Monday, the number of known active cases will have ballooned to 1,002 barring any new recoveries.

There had been 9,093 COVID-19 tests performed in Sampson as of Tuesday, to include 5,914 total negative tests along with the 3,179 positives, according to local health officials. A number of pending tests will no longer be included in the county report, local officials said.

“As testing frequency has increased and the turnaround time for receiving results has decreased, our COVID testing report will now simply reflect a total of test reports received by the Health Department to date, denoting how many of those test reports were either positive or negative,” a statement included in Tuesday’s report from the County of Sampson read. “A report of pending tests will not be provided as the provider reports of tests conducted are more often accompanied by the actual test results. COVID-related deaths will continue to be reported.”

County offices will be closed Wednesday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday, so a testing update will not be available, according to offficials.

On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina’s indoor mass gathering limit will be lowered to 10 people in an effort to drive down North Carolina’s key COVID-19 metrics. Executive Order 176 will go into effect on Friday, Nov. 13 and will be in place through Friday, Dec. 4.

“This reduction in our indoor gathering limit aims to slow the spread and bring down our numbers,” Cooper stated. “It also sends a serious signal to families, friends and neighbors across our state. Success in slowing the spread will help our businesses.”

As the weather gets colder, more people will be gathering indoors. Science has shown that indoor gatherings increase risk of transmission of COVID-19, Cooper noted, and the order “seeks to limit indoor gatherings that could rapidly and dangerously spread the virus,” a press release from the governor stated.

The order does not change the reduced capacity limits for certain businesses that have already been laid out.

Statewide as of noon Tuesday, there were 297,442 laboratory-confirmed cases (2,582 newly reported cases from Monday’s figures) and 4,660 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 45 from Monday), according to the numbers released through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) COVID-19 Dashboard.

There were 1,230 currently hospitalized (up 61 from Tuesday) and 4,416,365 COVID-19 tests performed in North Carolina as of noon Tuesday, the most recent figures showed.

In the United States over the past two weeks, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen nearly 65%. The 7-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S. went from 66,294 on Oct. 25 to 108,737 this past Sunday. In the past week, one of every 433 Americans was diagnosed with COVID-19, and hospitals in several states are running out of space and staff, according to reports.

Cooper, during a news conference late last week, went over the spiking numbers seen across the state.

“Our numbers remain high. And though we aren’t seeing a huge spike or hospital overload right now, we need to get these numbers down,” Cooper stated. “We know how – the 3 Ws. These tools worked over the summer to lower our numbers. They can work again now if we’re vigilant this fall and winter.”

On a national level, Cooper noted that this week the country hit what he called “a grim benchmark” of 100,000 cases in one day.

“So, it’s clear that this problem is widespread. Everyone in our state needs to take COVID-19 seriously,” Cooper stated. “I know that it’s difficult and tiring – after months of having to be careful. But don’t let frustration and fatigue cloud your judgment when it comes to staying safe and protecting loved ones. With Thanksgiving and other holidays approaching, many families are considering how they can celebrate safely.”

On Monday, the NCDHHS released new guidance for Thanksgiving celebrations and Black Friday shopping to help North Carolinians gauge the risks, protect their friends and loved ones, and slow the spread of COVID-19.

“The best way to protect loved ones during Thanksgiving is to limit travel and gatherings with anyone who does not live in your household,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “If you do plan to get together, there are important steps you can take to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 to your family and friends.”

Because North Carolina is experiencing high numbers of COVID-19 cases across the state, NCDHHS urges caution when gathering for Thanksgiving and other holiday celebrations, especially for gatherings that include people who are at a higher risk of developing complications from COVID-19, such as anyone over the age of 65.

If people do plan on traveling or gathering, they should consider having a screening COVID-19 test three to four days ahead of time, health officials said.

Screening tests are available at state-funded community testing events. Call ahead to other testing sites to see if they offer screening tests at their locations. Community testing events and other testing sites are listed online at ncdhhs.gov/testingplace.

Associated Press reports were used in this story. Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.