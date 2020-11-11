Sampson sets single-day high

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline
*Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department.
March 16 — first case
April 3 — second case
April 5 — third case
April 6 — 5 cases
April 8 — 9 cases
April 9 — 10 cases
April 13 — 13 cases
April 14 — 14 cases
April 15 — 17 cases
April 16 — 18 cases
April 17 — 19 cases
April 20 — 21 cases
April 21 — 24 cases
April 22 — 27 cases
April 23 — 35 cases
April 24 — 36 cases
April 27 — 45 cases
April 28 — 49 cases
April 29 — 63 cases
April 30 — 74 cases
May 1 — 81 cases
May 4 — 96 cases
May 5 — 100 cases
May 6 — 120 cases
May 7 — 129 cases
May 8 — 140 cases
May 11 — 171 cases
May 12 — 177 cases
May 13 — 193 cases
May 14 — 211 cases
May 15 — 224 cases
May 18 — 257 cases
May 19 — 267 cases
May 20 — 302 cases
May 21 — 314 cases
May 22 — 333 cases
May 26 — 392 cases
May 27 — 402 cases
May 28 — 413 cases
May 29 — 429 cases
June 1 — 479 cases
June 2 — 501 cases
June 3 — 510 cases
June 4 — 545 cases
June 5 — 563 cases
June 8 — 606 cases
June 9 — 630 cases
June 10 — 637 cases
June 11 — 681 cases
June 12 — 707 cases
June 15 — 749 cases
June 16 — 764 cases
June 17 — 804 cases
June 18 — 823 cases
June 19 — 859 cases
June 22 — 890 cases
June 23 — 927 cases
June 24 — 940 cases
June 25 — 954 cases
June 26 — 977 cases
June 29 — 1,013 cases
June 30 — 1,057 cases
July 1 — 1,077 cases
July 2 — 1,085 cases
July 6 — 1,122 cases
July 7 — 1,134 cases
July 8 — 1,149 cases
July 9 — 1,157 cases
July 10 — 1,181 cases
July 13 — 1,200 cases
July 14 — 1,229 cases
July 15 — 1,262 cases
July 16 — 1,283 cases
July 17 — 1,287 cases
July 20 — 1,290 cases
July 21 — 1,322 cases
July 22 — 1,382 cases
July 23 — 1,433 cases
July 24 — 1,451 cases
July 27 — 1,478 cases
July 28 — 1,489 cases
July 29 — 1,498 cases
July 30 — 1,507 cases
July 31 — 1,521 cases
Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases
Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases
Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases
Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases
Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases
Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases
Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases
Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases
Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases
Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases
Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases
Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases
Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases
Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases
Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases
Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases
Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases
Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases
Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases
Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases
Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases
Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases
Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases
Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases
Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases
Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases
Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases
Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases
Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases
Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases
Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases
Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases
Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases
Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases
Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases
Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases
Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases
Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases
Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases
Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases
Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases
Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases
Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases
Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases
Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases
Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases
Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases
Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases
Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases
Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases
Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases
Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases
Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases
Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases
Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases
Oct. 27 — 2,738 cases
Oct. 28 — 2,800 cases
Oct. 29 — 2,833 cases
Oct. 30 — 2,882 cases
Nov. 3 — 2,941 cases
Nov. 4 — 2,956 cases
Nov. 5 — 3,028 cases
Nov. 6 — 3,053 cases
Nov. 9 — 3,102 cases
Nov. 10 — 3,179 cases
Less than a week after Sampson County reported its highest single-day number of new COVID-19 cases, at 72, the county has already surpassed that dubious benchmark, with 77 new cases reported on Tuesday, according to the Sampson County Health Department. The Tuesday report came after 49 new case were reported on Monday.
The previous high was just set last week, when the figure jumped from 2,956 cases on Nov. 4 to 3,028 cases on Nov. 5.
There were 171 new cases last week, down from the 200 that Sampson had the week prior — a record high. This week, there have already been 126 new cases, according to local health officials.
With Tuesday’s report, there have been 3,179 positive cases of COVID-19 in Sampson, according to local health officials. Of those total positives, dating back to March, 2,144 were deemed to have recovered as of Monday. An updated recovery number was not included in Tuesday’s figures, so an active case count was not immediately known.
Accounting for Sampson’s deaths attributed to the virus — 33 — and factoring in the reported recoveries as of Monday, the number of known active cases will have ballooned to 1,002 barring any new recoveries.
There had been 9,093 COVID-19 tests performed in Sampson as of Tuesday, to include 5,914 total negative tests along with the 3,179 positives, according to local health officials. A number of pending tests will no longer be included in the county report, local officials said.
“As testing frequency has increased and the turnaround time for receiving results has decreased, our COVID testing report will now simply reflect a total of test reports received by the Health Department to date, denoting how many of those test reports were either positive or negative,” a statement included in Tuesday’s report from the County of Sampson read. “A report of pending tests will not be provided as the provider reports of tests conducted are more often accompanied by the actual test results. COVID-related deaths will continue to be reported.”
County offices will be closed Wednesday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday, so a testing update will not be available, according to offficials.
On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina’s indoor mass gathering limit will be lowered to 10 people in an effort to drive down North Carolina’s key COVID-19 metrics. Executive Order 176 will go into effect on Friday, Nov. 13 and will be in place through Friday, Dec. 4.
“This reduction in our indoor gathering limit aims to slow the spread and bring down our numbers,” Cooper stated. “It also sends a serious signal to families, friends and neighbors across our state. Success in slowing the spread will help our businesses.”
As the weather gets colder, more people will be gathering indoors. Science has shown that indoor gatherings increase risk of transmission of COVID-19, Cooper noted, and the order “seeks to limit indoor gatherings that could rapidly and dangerously spread the virus,” a press release from the governor stated.
The order does not change the reduced capacity limits for certain businesses that have already been laid out.
Statewide as of noon Tuesday, there were 297,442 laboratory-confirmed cases (2,582 newly reported cases from Monday’s figures) and 4,660 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 45 from Monday), according to the numbers released through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) COVID-19 Dashboard.
There were 1,230 currently hospitalized (up 61 from Tuesday) and 4,416,365 COVID-19 tests performed in North Carolina as of noon Tuesday, the most recent figures showed.
In the United States over the past two weeks, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen nearly 65%. The 7-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S. went from 66,294 on Oct. 25 to 108,737 this past Sunday. In the past week, one of every 433 Americans was diagnosed with COVID-19, and hospitals in several states are running out of space and staff, according to reports.
Cooper, during a news conference late last week, went over the spiking numbers seen across the state.
“Our numbers remain high. And though we aren’t seeing a huge spike or hospital overload right now, we need to get these numbers down,” Cooper stated. “We know how – the 3 Ws. These tools worked over the summer to lower our numbers. They can work again now if we’re vigilant this fall and winter.”
On a national level, Cooper noted that this week the country hit what he called “a grim benchmark” of 100,000 cases in one day.
“So, it’s clear that this problem is widespread. Everyone in our state needs to take COVID-19 seriously,” Cooper stated. “I know that it’s difficult and tiring – after months of having to be careful. But don’t let frustration and fatigue cloud your judgment when it comes to staying safe and protecting loved ones. With Thanksgiving and other holidays approaching, many families are considering how they can celebrate safely.”
On Monday, the NCDHHS released new guidance for Thanksgiving celebrations and Black Friday shopping to help North Carolinians gauge the risks, protect their friends and loved ones, and slow the spread of COVID-19.
“The best way to protect loved ones during Thanksgiving is to limit travel and gatherings with anyone who does not live in your household,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “If you do plan to get together, there are important steps you can take to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 to your family and friends.”
Because North Carolina is experiencing high numbers of COVID-19 cases across the state, NCDHHS urges caution when gathering for Thanksgiving and other holiday celebrations, especially for gatherings that include people who are at a higher risk of developing complications from COVID-19, such as anyone over the age of 65.
If people do plan on traveling or gathering, they should consider having a screening COVID-19 test three to four days ahead of time, health officials said.
Screening tests are available at state-funded community testing events. Call ahead to other testing sites to see if they offer screening tests at their locations. Community testing events and other testing sites are listed online at ncdhhs.gov/testingplace.
Associated Press reports were used in this story. Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.