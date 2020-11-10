McNeill: ‘Bestgeneration isyet to come’

General Dan K. McNeill, a retired four-star general in the United States Army, pictured prior to his retirement in 2008. He is a Warsaw native who returned to serve as grand marshal for the 100th Veterans Day Parade. Courtesy photo|U.S. Army

From humble beginnings in Warsaw, Dan K. McNeill climbed the ranks to be one of the most powerful and influential leaders in the U.S. Army, one of a handful of four-star generals in the United States Army. McNeill recently returned to his hometown to serve as the grand marshal for the landmark 100th Veterans Day Parade.

Raised in Warsaw, McNeill “would’ve been born there if they had a hospital.” However, in July 1946, the closest hospital was in Goldsboro, so that was McNeill’s birthplace.

“I lived in Warsaw all of my life until I became a grown man after N.C. State, then I lived a lot of places,” said McNeill.

There weren’t always military aspirations for the man who would ultimately become one of the highest-ranking Army officers, but he recalled being fascinated with the military units in the parades, notably the procession through Warsaw on what was then known as Armistice Day.

“When Kennedy became President, I remember the Special Forces 18th walking from Fort Bragg to Camp Lejeune and walking down (NC) 24 and passing by our house,” McNeill recalled. “When the Marines wanted to shoot heavy artillery, they’d convoy up and head to Fort Bragg. I was fascinated by it.”

McNeill visited the post as a young boy and a Cub Scout. Growing up in Warsaw, he remembered being part of a school system that he said was one of few in the then-48 United States that dismissed for Armistice Day. It was a big deal. Crowds flooded Warsaw and the surrounding area, reported to be 20,000-strong, ten times the population of the town at the time.

It wasn’t in his mind that he might be in such a procession or convoy, much less lead it or the soldiers who march in it.

When he enrolled at N.C. State, he joined the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) because he had to — due to its status as a land-grant university, and his status as “a male who was physically able.” Even when he received his commission, it still wasn’t in McNeill’s mind that would be his future.

“It just worked out that way,” he said.

It worked out, indeed.

McNeill is a seasoned combat veteran who also served in Italy, Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan, as well as commanded the 82nd Airborne Division, Combined Joint Task Force-180, and XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg.

During his career, he received the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal, five Legion of Merit awards, three Bronze Stars, the Expert Infantryman Badge, the Master Parachutist Badge (with Bronze Service Star), the U.S. Army Aviator Badge and the Special Forces Tab.

He served as Commander of the Coalition Forces in Afghanistan from 2002 to 2003 and as Commanding General for the U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM) from 2004 to 2007.

McNeill’s last assignment was as the commanding officer of the 40-nation International Security Assistance Force in Afghanistan from February 2007 to June 2008, making him the highest-ranking U.S. general in that country and one of only 11 four-star generals in the U.S. Army at the time. Over the 16 months McNeill was in charge, troop levels rose from about 20,000 to 50,000 — it was a long way up from the days as a new lieutenant in early 1969.

“It is a small fraternity, make no mistake about that,” said McNeill when asked about the status just a handful will ever reach, adding modestly, “but I don’t look on my 40 years of service as me accomplishing anything. I was part of a pretty good team that accomplished a whole lot. I was fortunate to be part of a pretty good team for a lot of good years. For me, I was just very lucky.”

Now 74, McNeill has slowed down a bit, but he still gets his miles in during walks with wife Maureen, his spouse for nearly 50 years. He retired 12 years ago after an almost 40-year career in the military. He’s been in wars, he’s battled cancer and he’s led tens of thousands of soldiers.

McNeill still stays busy with a fair share of nonprofit work, with plenty meetings over Zoom these days, maintaining that “everybody owes something.”

“I’m slowing down, but I still did my road work this morning — still got out with my wife and did six miles,” he attested.

However, he hopes to get past COVID times to spend more time with family, including son Dan K. McNeill, Jr. and his two young grandchildren. McNeill, who resides with wife Maureen in Fayetteville, has a brother and sister who still live in Warsaw and they have cousins scattered across the state. This is the first year the family will not get together for Thanksgiving.

“It’s heartbreaking but that’s the way it is these days,” said McNeill, who conceded he had some apprehensions about being part of the parade at first. “It has nothing to do with the parade. I’m A-positive blood, I’m a cancer survivor, I’ve been radiated and I’m 74. The deck is stacked against me if I get the virus.”

His mother-in-law is also 99 and living independently. All of that factored in to McNeill’s cautious decision-making, including being part of the annual celebration. McNeill didn’t do a lot of hand-shaking or mingle, but was very much a part of the festivities — a circumstance that was brokered in large part by his sister.

Upon his retirement back in 2008, he was optimistic about the future of the Armed Forces. Past military soldiers have been termed as the “greatest generation.”

“I think the greatest generation may be the ones who are on the battlefield today,” he stated to a U.S. Army reporter back in 2008. “America doesn’t truly understand what it has in its Army. It is the most extraordinary institution and the strength of it is clearly the people who are part of it.”

Asked about the comment now, some 12 years removed from when he made it, McNeill said he feels the same way.

“I make that comment not on the basis of soldiers. I think if you’re an American and you hope for the best for this country, that fundamentally you have to believe that we have had great generations but the best one is yet to come,” said McNeill. “And we will need — and I’m not talking about who wins or does not win this Presidential Election — we’re going to need a great generation over the next few years. This country will require people thinking a lot more than they normally think. It will require us to have legitimate debates where we don’t let anger enter into it. As it says in the Constitution, we have to act in the common good.”

