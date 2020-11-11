Union student killed in wreck

A Union High School student was killed in a single-vehicle wreck south of Clinton on Wednesday morning, according to N.C. Highway Patrol officials.

At approximately 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, N.C. Highway Patrol troopers in Sampson County responded to a single-vehicle collision on Ozzie Road near Jasper Road. The investigation revealed that a 1999 Ford truck operated by Kyrie Padmore, 18, of Clinton was traveling north on Ozzie Road at a high rate of speed when it traveled off the right side of the road, down an embankment and overturned, according to reports.

Padmore, a student at Union High School, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. There were no passengers in the vehicle, troopers said.

“Please keep Mr. Padmore’s family along with the students and staff at Union High School in your thoughts and prayers,” Highway Patrol First Sgt. Bryan D. Smith stated. Trooper J.F. Smith is the lead investigator in the collision.

Wednesday’s fatal wreck was the 13th of 2020, and the second in a week. A Garland woman died in a single-vehicle collision on Nov. 4. Of the 13 fatal wrecks this year, 12 have been investigated by the Highway Patrol. The first deadly wreck of the year — a single-vehicle collision on Jan. 2 — occurred within the Clinton city limits and investigated by the Clinton Police Department.

Troopers from the Sampson Highway Patrol have investigated 17 deaths on county roads in each of the last two years, 2018 and 2019.

