CCS permitsre-entry forvirtual pupils

Any high school students interested in returning from virtual to face-to-face instruction have a window from now until Nov. 20 to log into a Google Sheet, leave their information and have someone get back to them to answer any questions they may have for the second semester of school.

According to Clinton City Schools Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson, students and parents have made inquires to Clinton High School Principal Susan Westerbeek about either returning to school from the virtual-only plan or going virtual from the face-to-face plan.

She has not allowed any student at the high school level to return to face-to-face instruction as of yet. On the other hand, any students who have felt uncomfortable with face-to-face instruction and asked to go virtual have been allowed to do so. Students can return to face-to-face during the next semester.

A possible limitation for students returning to face-to-face instruction is bus capacity. With Plan B, the middle school and high school must maintain social distancing. On the bus, social distancing means one individual per seat. Right now, the high school has four buses.

“Those buses are no where near being close to full,” Johnson explained. “But we do know that bus capacity could be an issue. We are looking at potentially bringing back more students for the second semester.”

The signup sheet under Google will give the Clinton City Schools Board of Education preliminary numbers showing how many high school students will return to school in the upcoming semester.

“Right now, according to Governor Cooper’s executive order we have to operate under Plan B or Plan C for our secondary schools in North Carolina,” Johnson continued. “Plan A is not allowable right now and so again this will be the opportunity for families to sign up and we would have to look and see how many are interested in coming back and then how we can accommodate those individuals.”

Plan A allows all students to return back to school and elementary students now have that option. Plan B allows for the students to be virtual or face-to-face. If they are face-to-face students, they are split up and half the students go to school for two days and the other three are spent virtually. The other half of the students do the same thing but on different days or cohorts. Plan C is a virtual only school plan.

CCS Board Member Oscar Rodriguez wondered how many students would go into the classroom.

“Principal Westerbeek has shared with me that she believes we will run out of bus capacity before we run out of classroom space,” Johnson noted. “Because, again, they’re gonna be on the AB cohorts, so you’re gonna have students in both cohorts.”

Johnson noted that buses that run in the morning can run a second route before the high school starts their class times. The high school starts later in the day than the middle school and elementary schools. He also stated that bus ridership has drastically changed this year from other years since some parents have looked into alternative ways to get their children to school.

