(The public reports listed below are provided by the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Nov. 10 — Leonel Alejandro Gomez Callesas, 24, of 505 W. Elizabeth St., Clinton, was charged with assault by pointing a gun, stalking, two counts of communicating threats and assault with a deadly weapon. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Nov. 23.

• Nov. 11 — Gregory Scott Thomas, 21, of 812 McKoy St., Clinton, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury. Bond set at $75,000; court date is Nov. 13.

• Nov. 11 — Michael Alexander Combs, 28, of 603 Sunset Ave., Clinton, was charged with larceny by employee and obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $105,000; court date is Nov. 13.

• Nov. 12 — Jessica Marable, 31, of 408-B Royal Lane Apts., Clinton, was charged with first degree trespass. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Dec. 15.

• Nov. 13 — Briana Alexus McLean, 23, of 403 Park Ave., Clinton, was charged with resisting public officer. Bond set at $500; court date is Jan. 12.

• Nov. 13 — Penny Kay Robinson, 55, of 420 Royal Lane, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Dec. 8.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.