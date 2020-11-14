Shriners Fish Fry yields $13K donation

The Sampson County Shrine Club proudly presented a check for $13,475.81 to the Shriners Hospitals for Children. This represents the profits from the annual Fish Fry. Shriners Hospitals for Children has treated over 1.4 million children since its founding in 1922 and has 22 locations. Children are treated regardless of their ability to pay. Accepting the check is the Sudan Temple Potentate for 2020, Buddy Brown. Pictured, from left, are: David Simmons, Larry Barnes, Stan Mertz, Buddy Brown, GH Wilson, Jeff Taylor and Ronnie Blount.